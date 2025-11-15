Today's Horoscope Prediction – 15th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

15th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 15th November 2025

Moon sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will give favorable results. You would like to take the lead and will show leader-like qualities. You will take tough decisions and be fond of taking challenges. You will get family support and will excel in your work. You will also earn a lot due to your hard work. Your wisdom, intelligence and foresight will be appreciated by one and all. You will also possess lot of wealth. You will also come in contact with intelligent people and will take part in debates and discussions. You will be able to leave your mark on others too. Love birds will enjoy amazing bonding and come closer to each other. You will also plan to get married. You will also spend lot of time with your family members. There can be arrival of a new person in your family. Students will do well and aim to attain top position.

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Tuesday

Lucky colours : Green, Violet, Blue

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You make it a point to keep your lover happy and it really makes your day when you are appreciated for doing so. It will be a pleasant day. You need to be careful in financial matters. A family get together will take place. It is important time to build relationships with people. You love and trust.