Today's Horoscope Prediction – 16th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

16th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:
Birthday Forecast for 16th April 2024
Moon square Sun on your solar return chart will bring mixed results for you. You will be a little confused with regard to certain development that will take place in your life. You will be unable to find the exact reason. Your financial position will remain normal. But you will have to work very hard. Relations with your bosses will remain normal but you will have to keep them happy. You will face stiff competition in job/business. Competitors will try to harm you. Your relations with mate too will have its share of ups and downs. Your loyalty could be tested. Those planning to get married will give nod after taking into consideration all the negative as well as positive points. You will find it difficult to coup with domestic pressures at times. Family related issues will keep you busy. You will keep getting advice and support from of elders. Relations with brothers will remain ok.
16th April 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Monday
Lucky colours : Pastel Shades, Lavender, Amber
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
This is a very testing day for you. You will undertake duties and responsibilities and try to get them completed. But will face problems. You might be undertaking a long distance business journey which will not turn out to your expectations. Financially you would remain in tight position. You will be spending lot of time with your family to find a solution to some ongoing issues.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be thinking of exploring your contacts in search of greener pastures in your job. And you are likely to succeed too. Some known person will help you in finding a job. You will be thinking of undertaking a religious journey with your family. A news from your work place will cause some anxiety. But crisis will blow over.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be having a mixed day. Your children will come out with flying colours in some exams. But health of partner may turn delicate. You will have pressing issues at your office but you will be unable to give full attention. As you will be involved in family matters. Your financial position will remain tight and you might borrow money from somewhere.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your spirits will be high and you will be full of enthusiasm. A get together or re-union of old mates can be planned. You will be very much devoted to your parents and look after their interest. Chances of a love affair with someone known are also not ruled out. Cash inflow will be continuous. Health will be perfect.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You can be drawn into a war of words with some person. The matter will escalate further. The person may feel insulted and try to settle scores with you. But you will remain alert and will thwart all attempts to harm you. There can be some differences of opinion with the elders due to generation gap. But you will show good presence of mind and avoid ego clash.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You are getting lot of feedback from friends about your general behavior. And you are listening to all and also getting confused. But the person who understands you best- your mate- will give you best advice. Listen with attention and attempt to implement suggestions given by your partner. You will also try to come on even terms with your colleagues.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be getting mixed results. You will come up to the expectations of your family members and will be able to fulfill their demand. At work place you will be able to get contracts for your organization. This will bring you substantial monetary gains. Your child will not be able to get admission in preferred school/college. This will make you tense.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You are very spiritual in nature and have religious inclinations. These inherent qualities will be very much visible in you. You might visit some religious place and get involved in religious activities. Life may suddenly appear to be giving altogether a different meaning to you. And in searching for solutions you may be drawn to some spiritual guru. Financial position will remain stable.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be facing a variety of problems. You will have mood swings and tend to avoid people. Situation might seem to be going out of control. People in general would be put-off by your behavior. Your partner will also appear upset with you. Yet, the tide will turn in your favour. Some unexpected financial gain will cheer you up.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will have certain expectations from people in general vis-à-vis your relations with them. But they do not appear to take adequate note of your feelings. This makes you feel a little dejected. You will be having one-to-one discussions with your office colleagues to sort out the differences. They will understand your view point. You can come in contact with an influential person who will guide you in times to come.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be very fortunate in matters of money and finances. This will lift your morale and make you feel happy. You will share this news with your mate. You will be also making plans to invest money on a long term basis. Your dream of owning a big house too will come true. You can also plan vacations abroad.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be drawn in love and romance. An exciting affair is on the cards with a person known to you. This person will be much younger in age. But age difference will not matter. Both of you will try to understand each other’s feelings and will like to see the things moving. Financial position will remain perfect.