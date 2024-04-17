Today's Horoscope Prediction – 17th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

17th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 17th April 2024
Moon trine Venus on your solar return chart which will bring very good results. You may get involved in an exciting romantic tie with a person known to you. It will be an intense and passionate affair leading to marriage. You will be put in situations where you will have to take quick decisions. You will show maturity in dealing with different problems of life. You will get an opportunity to show your creative skills at your place of work. Your distinct style of thinking will help in meeting lot of challenging situations. You will interact and spend a lot of time with people on one-to-one level. And will also coordinate with those people with whom you work together or share your thoughts. Your financial situation will remain strong. You will undertake lot of business related trips. You could be drawn to spiritualism in a big way and will develop religious inclination.
17th April 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Peacock Blue, Brown, Purple
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Your relations with your parents will be excellent. Suddenly you will be drawn in emotions. You will like to do something noteworthy for them. And will receive their blessings. You will be in a very positive frame of mind. You will be heard with interest at your work place. Your partner will also take suggestions from you. Children will remain obedient.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You are willing to take risks now and walk that extra mile. You will try to come out of your stereotyped image. And appear to be more outgoing in your approach. You will try to make people think positively about you. You may enter some new business or try to expand the present one. You might be looking for partnership / collaborations. Things will work.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be having mixed results. Those who are single can enter into wedlock. Some positive news from work place will lift your spirit. But your plans for getting loan for a pet project might not work. You will face some hurdles from government. You might visit a doctor for consultation for a chronic disease which will trouble you again.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will be having mixed luck. Your partner will be able to get a new job. But you will have problems at your work place. You may be demoted or transferred to a new place as a punishment. This will make you nervous. You will be trying to reach out to people and to make them understand your point of view. But they will misunderstand you.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You may be involved in a cosy affair with a very charming person. This will lead to a long lasting relation but might not turn into marriage. You will like to spend some time listening to music or reading some inspiring literature. You will be having continuous flow of money and finances from manifold sources. Health will be fine.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be meeting some business tycoon or a political bigwig today. This meeting will be very beneficial for you in days ahead. You will be receiving business offers in partnership. You will consider these proposals positively. There is possibility of change of residence. You may be invited to some public function. And get some award.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will receive some legacy from your ancestral property. This will be a big sum of money. This will raise four statures in society. And your life style too will get better. You would like to celebrate this sudden change of luck with your partner. You will become more stylish and fashionable. And will be spending lavishly to make your life style better.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Fortune will bring better results for you. For some time now your works were not getting completed despite your best efforts. But things will change now. You will be astonished to see how your plans are getting completed now without any hurdles. You will be financially well off. Your reputation at work place too will rise. Your near and dear ones will come closer to you. Your mate and children will be as special source of joy.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will have bag full of problems. Your child may be unwell all of a sudden. It will put extra financial burden on you. You were planning for future but it could hit a road block. Your siblings will not be happy with you. There could be some litigation in courts too. This will test your nerves. But you will stand firm and will not loose hopes. Things will get better.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will be very fortunate in matters of money and finances. You will receive some bonus or increment at your work place. You will also plan to enjoy your day by going out with your family for a fun filled relaxation day. You can also gift an expensive and beautiful item to your mate. Child will shine in studies.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be offered a big position in a big concern. This will cheer you up. This job is up to your expectations and comes with a good salary. Your loved ones will celebrate the occasion with you. You will also think of admission of your ward to some prestigious institute/college. Your friends would keep supporting you.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
A female friend will prove lucky for you and help you immensely in a matter of great importance. You will like to pursue some special course related to your job to sharpen your skills and enhance your knowledge. You will receive financial help in time. Some unexpected guests too can arrive at your place and will keep you busy. Your health will remain perfect.