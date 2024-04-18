Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

18th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 18th April 2024
Moon square Jupiter on your solar return chart denotes good year ahead. This year favours efficiency and productivity for you provided you make efforts to bring clarity in your vision and the chart out a clear drawn plan to attain the much coveted goals. In one way, you may be required to start afresh as far as your professional goals are concerned. In the later months, a state of confusion might prevail rendering difficult for you to take meaningful decisions. Personal front would be as calm as an ocean after a high tide and this would keep you least worried about your family life. New friends and colleagues would extend all out help and guidance in facilitating your professional as well as personal growth throughout the year.
18th April 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colour: Green, Sky Blue, Black, Red
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You are heading for a happy time. Your projects would get a green signal at your work place. You will also amaze people by your ability to get the things done in time. There will be further cheer as you are likely to celebrate the announcement of your wedding with your family. Your monetary benefits will keep coming.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be facing tough situation. Some old disease might surface again. You will visit doctor but solution will elude you. This will make you a bit nervous. There would be losses and financial set back too. People would unnecessarily blame you. This will lead to some argument. Somehow you will manage to keep the tempers down.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be in a positive frame of mind. Your proposals at work place will get a nod from bosses. You will be ready to take a major risk and plan to do something extra ordinary. There are chances of meeting a new person in your life on a holiday outing. And you will think of tying the knot quite soon.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
This will turn out to be a hard day. You will be unable to focus at your place of work. Peers and superiors will have some grouse against you. This will upset you. You will also try to justify your actions to your mate. This could complicate the matters further and annoy your partner. You will take things in your stride. And try to cool the things.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is going to be a happy day. You will be gaining in stature at your work place. And will get positive feedbacks from superiors. Socializing too is on the cards. You will come in contact with new people who will be very helpful to you in times ahead. You will develop wonderful contacts and new friends. Some special person will catch your attention.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be taking a big decision today regarding your future. You are not satisfied with your present job and want to make a move on now. There will be discussions with your friends and loved ones. You will ponder over all pros and cons before arriving at a final conclusion. Your partner will go with any decision you take.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be put in a situation where you will have to take a decision. And make your stand clear. You will adopt dilly-dally tactics. This will not work in your favour. But there will be a sudden change in plan and it will work to your advantage. This will bring you a big relief. You will be surprised at turn of events.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
This will turn out to be a moderate day. Money will start trickling in and your financial condition will remain stable. You will be taking initiatives to stabilize your domestic ties. And will get positive response. An out-standing issue at the workplace will be resolved amiably. You can also plan an outstation trip.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be getting unexpected help from some sources in your business/profession. This will help you immensely. Your day at workplace will be hectic. You will be kept busy leaving little time for your personal life. But your partner will continue to keep care of your interests. Your peers and superiors too will keep supporting you.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
This will be a tough day. An unexpected development will keep you guessing. Your business rivals would try to harm you. But their designs will fail. You will be feeling the summer heat and could be rushed to some hospital. You will be advised to eat healthy and do some light exercises. You will manage to stay positive and fit.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be having a wonderful day. There will be overflow in your business and will reap you rich dividends. You will have plans for immediate future. You will also be meeting some old school/college friend. You will refresh your memories and enjoy the bonding. You will also go abroad for vacations with your family. There will be positive vibes in family relations.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will appear a bit restless and worried. Your plans are not yielding results. This is making you to do too many things at the same time. Need is to just stay a bit focused and relaxed. Everything will take care of itself. Continued support of your peers and well-wishers will keep your morale up. Take a few deep breaths.