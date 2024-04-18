Today's Horoscope Prediction – 18th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

18th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 18th April 2024

Moon square Jupiter on your solar return chart denotes good year ahead. This year favours efficiency and productivity for you provided you make efforts to bring clarity in your vision and the chart out a clear drawn plan to attain the much coveted goals. In one way, you may be required to start afresh as far as your professional goals are concerned. In the later months, a state of confusion might prevail rendering difficult for you to take meaningful decisions. Personal front would be as calm as an ocean after a high tide and this would keep you least worried about your family life. New friends and colleagues would extend all out help and guidance in facilitating your professional as well as personal growth throughout the year.

18th April 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colour: Green, Sky Blue, Black, Red

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You are heading for a happy time. Your projects would get a green signal at your work place. You will also amaze people by your ability to get the things done in time. There will be further cheer as you are likely to celebrate the announcement of your wedding with your family. Your monetary benefits will keep coming.