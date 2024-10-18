Today's Horoscope Prediction – 19th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

19th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 19th October 2024
Moon semi-sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart and it will prove to be very favorable placement for the whole year. You will have new found confidence in your abilities to achieve something big in your life. Yours friends and family members will support you fully. You will get guidance of your bosses at work place. Subordinates will obey your orders. You will also get involved with a very nice person of refined tastes. Love beckons you. You will get bliss and cheer in your ties. You can also decide to go for a joint venture/partnership. You will explore new areas of business. And will make good profits. There will be manifold increase in sources of income. You will also undertake numerous business trips. You can also go on a long distance tour with family. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Health will remain perfect.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Red, Tan, Purple
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will enjoy an excellent day. You will be communicating with lot of people that will yield you good results. There are chances of clearing some important exams. You will be in a relaxed mood. You will be able to manage all your expenses. You can turn to God for prayers and meditation. Your mate will behave nicely with you.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will feel again getting involved with the things. Your association with influential people will enhance your reputation and bring positive results. You will have good monetary gains. Partners will understand each other’s feeling well. You will interact a lot with people. And this will bring you positive result. You will appear upbeat about future prospects.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
This will be not such a favourable day. Health issues may bother you. You will have a stomach ache or body ache. Your ties with your siblings may deteriorate. You will be facing some problems in your personal life too. You will share your problems with friends and also seek their counsel. You will be visiting some temple or other religious places.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your seniors will back your efforts at the work place. This will boost your confidence. There will be a marriage proposal for someone in the family. You will seek advice of senior elders. All your work will get completed. Your income will remain good. And you may buy some expensive house hold items. This will go beyond your budget.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You need to be careful. You might be cheated in love. And may think about bringing the chapter to a close forever. Some legal disputes may arise due to some unresolved family disputes. Your expenditure will rise suddenly and will be beyond your control. There may be some complaints from your child’s school for lack of discipline. Financially too you will feel the pressure.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will feel numerous problems at your work place. There are possibilities of termination from your present job. You will be having problems at health front too. There can be minor illness or some weather-related infections due to high temperature. You will be advised to increase fluid intake and eat light and healthy diet.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be finding it difficult to maintain a balance between your hectic work load and demands of personal life. Due to overtime work you will neglect your family ties. This will leave your spouse a little unhappy. You will need to spend some time with your family. You may visit some exotic location within your family for some light moments of relaxation.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be involved in some dispute with your fallow colleagues at your work place. It may result in some misunderstanding and chaos. But with timely help of senior colleague, matters will get resolved. You will explore new avenues of income. And your plan will meet with success. You will enjoy nice bonding with your mate.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be very much sought by your colleagues at your work place. Your ideas will be valued. Seniors will try to implement any suggestions that you give. Your name and fame will also increase. Your financial position will remain stable and strong. You could be facilitated at some big public function. There will be position vibration in family ties.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
The tough time period you were facing for long time will come to an end. Your will find new business/job opportunities. This will come up to your expectations. You will have the confidence to tackle problems. There will be chances of undertaking numerous business trips which will help you immensely. Your financial position will continue to grow. You will keep everyone happy in your family with your actions.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be able to attract people magnetically towards you with your impeccable manner and gift of the gab. Many people will take notice of you. It will include that someone special with whom you will be having a cosy affair. It will be a warm and fulfilling relationship. You might enter marriage ties. Family and friends will support you.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be involved in solving some vexed issue at your work place. You will be making full use of your mental faculties. This will bring you laurels and wide appreciation. You will get great mental peace in your family ties and will spend some quality time with your loved ones. Your financial position will be on the upside.