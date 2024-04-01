Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 1st April 2024

Moon sextile Mars on your solar return chart and this is going to be an exciting year. You will have big plans. And will like to excel at your workplace. You will come in contact with lot of influential persons who will help you immensely in days ahead. Relations with your bosses will remain perfect. They will encourage you and also implement your ideas. Colleagues will remain in good terms. Government related work will also get completed. There will be ample job offers. Those in business will also make good profits and enter into some partnerships/joint venture. Financial position will be good. Relations with parents will get better and they will keep giving blessings. Auspicious functions will keep taking place in family. Near and dear ones will come closer. Siblings will make good progress. Lovebirds will have enjoyable days.

1st April 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Red, Green, Magenta

Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 1st April 2024:

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is a wonderful day for you. You are high in confidence and in good spirits. You will face challenges in style. You will excel at work place and be able to impress seniors. You will have an excellent time with family. Financial position would be good. Also could spend some time in company of family members by going out for shopping, movies or dinner. A nice day.