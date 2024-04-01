Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 1st April 2024
Moon sextile Mars on your solar return chart and this is going to be an exciting year. You will have big plans. And will like to excel at your workplace. You will come in contact with lot of influential persons who will help you immensely in days ahead. Relations with your bosses will remain perfect. They will encourage you and also implement your ideas. Colleagues will remain in good terms. Government related work will also get completed. There will be ample job offers. Those in business will also make good profits and enter into some partnerships/joint venture. Financial position will be good. Relations with parents will get better and they will keep giving blessings. Auspicious functions will keep taking place in family. Near and dear ones will come closer. Siblings will make good progress. Lovebirds will have enjoyable days.
1st April 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Tuesday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Red, Green, Magenta
Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 1st April 2024:
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is a wonderful day for you. You are high in confidence and in good spirits. You will face challenges in style. You will excel at work place and be able to impress seniors. You will have an excellent time with family. Financial position would be good. Also could spend some time in company of family members by going out for shopping, movies or dinner. A nice day.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will face many challenges both at home and in office. There could be rift in family with someone over some minor issues leading to tensions. Boss would also be unhappy over some work related matters that require attention. You will be spending extra money on house hold items. Partner will also be unhappy. Avoid any plans for going on a travel trip. A mixed day.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
A very rewarding day. You will have plans for going out on a sight- seeing trip with family. You will receive very favourable news related to job and will be able to execute all your ideas perfectly. Excellent financial condition. You will enjoy excellent equation in family. You could gift an expensive item to beloved, children will make you happy.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will have the endurance to undertake difficult task and complete them in style. Some important position at work could be given to you. You will be able to convince superiors in your office. Partner will agree to your point of view. Generally a good day which will be spent in laughter and joy with family. There would be good financial gains to you.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It would turn out to be the day you always wanted to enjoy. Everything will fall in place. You will get unexpected support in office and also from family. Fortunes will smile on you. You will have the confidence to influence people with your views. A very rewarding day from financial perspectives. You would like to enjoy some time with mate.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It would appear to be a troublesome day. Your plans will not work. Your nerves would be tested. Your health might not be fine. There could be high BP or hyper tension that might worry you. Some hidden issues would bother you. You could face losses and reversal in fortunes. There would be money spent on unwanted expenditure. Partner will take offence at what you say. Even colleagues at office would appear at odds.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is promising out to be a very exciting day. You may enter into partnership with someone. Financial position is good. People in family would be very happy with you. You would have the confidence to have your say in vital matters. Partner and children would support you. You may also think about starting some ambitious venture. There would be light moments of laughter and enjoyment in the family.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will appear to have a mixed day. You will be kept busy in office due to work that need your urgent attention. Some enemies at work will make plans to disturb you. This would test your patience. You will appear to be low in confidence. Even some issues might bother you. You may need to visit a doctor for consultation. Financial position would be worse. But partner and children would support.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will appear to be lot more positive and relaxed today. Your confidence is high. It would turn out to be a perfect day to achieve goals you have set. You will also be working in office in team spirit with a new vision. There would be excellent financial gains. You would also come in contact with a person with whom you are likely to have a lively affair.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Now is the time for you to think something about your health and things going in life. You have been kept busy by office work and pressure of family life. This kept you on the edge. There were many issues that were bothering you. But now you will think in terms of taking off from official work and spending some time with family for some much needed rest.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You have a very challenging day on hand. You will discuss some important matters that need urgent attention with your office superiors. Financial position would be stable. These are exciting times for you. You could be invited to a party with family. You will also enjoy heartwarming ties with your partner and will discover something new in relations.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be very much involved with your home and family affairs. This would make you a bit nervous. Some losses may also trouble you. But you will not give up. You will like to handle situation tactfully. To ease off the pressure you may visit some religious place with family. You will be looking at life from a new perspective. These are important days in your life.