Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:
Birthday Forecast for 1st August 2024
Moon sextile Mercury on your solar return chart and this is going to be a very exciting year where your communication skills can reap good dividends. You will have confidence in your abilities and will be able to achieve impossible targets. You will have the gift of the gab and will be able to impress one and all by your irresistible charm and impeccable manners. Your efforts will bring good name and fame. You will show leadership skills and will be able to implement new ideas with fair amount of success. Relations with your bosses will be wonderful. Your colleagues will support you. You need not worry on financial front. Business will bring good profits. You would also come in contact with the high and the mighty. Students will get success in exams and interviews. Those working in creative fields like writing, media, entertainment, dance, music and fashion will perform well.
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Thursday
Lucky colours : White, Khaki, Lavender
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will be very lucky. Your financial condition will improve. You will make plans to invest in shares, debentures and bonds. You will also get unearned wealth unexpectedly. Your peers and superiors will support you. You will get happiness from spouse. There are possibilities of going for a business trip which will prove beneficial.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be able to defeat your enemies and your opponents will be scared of you. They will be unable to read your mind. You will get benefit from your siblings. Children will listen to you. Your spouse will discuss something very important. Those in love relations need to be careful.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is a nice day. You will perform well at your workplace. Those in business / profession will get good profits. Financial position will be nice. You will get happiness from spouse and children. Lovebirds will have a good day. You will also get interested in religious matters. Health will remain perfect. Those in politics and social service will do well.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Today you will remain in a positive frame of mind. Your plans will get completed. Relations with bosses and peers will remain perfect. You will implement new ideas and get support too. Loved ones will come closer to each other. Friends will remain loyal. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. Relations with mate will be perfect.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Your partner will support you today in a matter of vital importance. His/her timely help will prove very beneficial for you. Both of you will come closer. You will be socially very active and will be interacting with lot of people. You will be able to make a good impression on them. You will enjoy your work. Money and wealth will keep coming.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will develop some differences at your workplace today. And can even face opposition from colleagues. But your superiors will handle the matter perfectly and resolve the dispute. It will make you feel good. Financial position will be normal. Your romantic life too will be good. You may plan to go out with your mate for entertainment, amusement and marry-making.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be a fortunate day. You will make good financial gains in your business and profession. Your confidence will be sky high and you will perform exceptionally well. Family and friends will support you. You can also plan to go on a holiday with family. You will meet an influential person who will help you immensely.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today you will have a tough day. There will be fights and clashes with your colleagues. They will oppose you and not listen to your point of view. But you will remain calm and composed. Those in business may suffer financial losses. This will upset their plans for expansion. Your mate will remain devoted to you.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be very fortunate today. Your financial position will improve tremendously. The investments you have made will yield good results. You will feel yourself more secured in life. You can plan to buy a vehicle or house. And will give an expensive item to your partner. Your romantic life will be good. A short term affair is indicated.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will be given a major responsibility at your work place. It will enhance your reputation and prestige. Your peers and superiors will have high expectations from you. And you will disappoint none. Additional sources of income will be explored. You will also get help from competent and strong people. Government related work will be done.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be fond of traveling and can plan to go on a holiday with family. It will lift your spirits. You will perform well at your work place. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. Your relations with mate will remain perfect. Some unexpected guest can arrive at your home. This will keep you happy and busy.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be unhappy with the way things will take place in your life. And will be dissatisfied with your work. Your colleagues may be hostile towards you and not appreciate your efforts. You may have job change in your mind. Relations with mate too may come under stress. Your expenses will increase. This will upset your budget.