Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 1st August 2024

Moon sextile Mercury on your solar return chart and this is going to be a very exciting year where your communication skills can reap good dividends. You will have confidence in your abilities and will be able to achieve impossible targets. You will have the gift of the gab and will be able to impress one and all by your irresistible charm and impeccable manners. Your efforts will bring good name and fame. You will show leadership skills and will be able to implement new ideas with fair amount of success. Relations with your bosses will be wonderful. Your colleagues will support you. You need not worry on financial front. Business will bring good profits. You would also come in contact with the high and the mighty. Students will get success in exams and interviews. Those working in creative fields like writing, media, entertainment, dance, music and fashion will perform well.

1st August 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : White, Khaki, Lavender

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today you will be very lucky. Your financial condition will improve. You will make plans to invest in shares, debentures and bonds. You will also get unearned wealth unexpectedly. Your peers and superiors will support you. You will get happiness from spouse. There are possibilities of going for a business trip which will prove beneficial.