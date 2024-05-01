Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 1st May 2024

Venus semi-sextile Saturn on your solar return chart and this is going to be exiting year. It would turn out to be a golden phase in your carrier. You would be energetic and raring to go. You will be ready to meet the challenges that comes your way. Hurdles won’t deter you. You will meet all the challenges with confidence. Fortunes favors the brave. New sources of income would accrue. Friends and colleagues would help you immensely. Your plans would get completed without any hitch. You will also develop new contacts in your profession. Your social and professional standing will grow. People higher up in position would take notice of you and also appreciate. You will have many opportunities to undertake work related journeys. They will prove to very fruitful in the long run. Your financial position would grow. You will also plan to buy a new house or vehicle. You will be able to give long standing loans. You should have a perfect health regime and eat healthy to stay fit. You should go for regular walks, do some light exercises and include yoga and meditation.

1st May 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates: 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days: Tuesday, Friday, Sunday

Lucky colours: Peacock Blue, Purple, White

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today you will get good news about promotion in your job. It will come with a good pay package and additional benefits. Your name and fame will also rise. You will be appreciated by one and all for your hard work and dedication. This will also make your partner feel happy. A romantic evening is on the cards.