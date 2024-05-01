Today's Horoscope Prediction – 1st May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

1st May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 1st May 2024
Venus semi-sextile Saturn on your solar return chart and this is going to be exiting year. It would turn out to be a golden phase in your carrier. You would be energetic and raring to go. You will be ready to meet the challenges that comes your way. Hurdles won’t deter you. You will meet all the challenges with confidence. Fortunes favors the brave. New sources of income would accrue. Friends and colleagues would help you immensely. Your plans would get completed without any hitch. You will also develop new contacts in your profession. Your social and professional standing will grow. People higher up in position would take notice of you and also appreciate. You will have many opportunities to undertake work related journeys. They will prove to very fruitful in the long run. Your financial position would grow. You will also plan to buy a new house or vehicle. You will be able to give long standing loans. You should have a perfect health regime and eat healthy to stay fit. You should go for regular walks, do some light exercises and include yoga and meditation.
1st May 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates: 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days: Tuesday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours: Peacock Blue, Purple, White
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will get good news about promotion in your job. It will come with a good pay package and additional benefits. Your name and fame will also rise. You will be appreciated by one and all for your hard work and dedication. This will also make your partner feel happy. A romantic evening is on the cards.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Your business proposal will be well received by your business associates and you will clinch the deal in no time. You will also plan to undertake a major expansion of your business. It holds immense potential for the future. You will be receiving good profits too. You will also make plans to go on a short trip with your family members.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today you will have mood swings and you will feel immensely drained. You will try to avoid meeting people and your behavior will put them off. You need to take stock of the situation and overcome momentary troubles that you are facing. Holding one to one talk with your soul mate will make things easier for you. You need to be assertive.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be a nice day. You will receive good profit in your business. And those in job can also get promoted. You will be in a positive frame of mind and in high spirits. Your family atmosphere will be congenial and there will be warmth and love in family relations. It is likely that marriage of a family member might get finalized.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will be having some problems with your bosses at your workplace today. They will appear unhappy with your performance and you may need to show more inclination and dedication towards your work. However some of your colleagues might also develop a hostile attitude towards you and may complaint to your superiors. You need to remain calm and composed.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is going to be a wonderful day. You will get involved in a romantic relation all of a sudden with a person known to you. It is going to be a case of love at first sight. You will be committed and will have plans to get married. Your friends and family members will support you fully. Students will perform well in exams and pass with high grades.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will be involved in family matters. An outstanding property dispute among family members will get resolved amiably to the satisfaction of all. They will be happy with their share in division of property. You will also look forward to make investments in some new business. Arrival of new guests will make you happy.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will face a peculiar situation in your relationship. Everything was going well between both of you and you shared amazing bonding but things have all of a sudden taken a different turn. Your loyalty and commitment is doubted by your partner and you seem to have lost his/her trust. Now you have task on your hands to regain his/her confidence.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be a favorable day for you. You will receive financial benefits from some unexpected quarters which you never thought off. It will make you happy and you will like to spend the day by going out with your partner for entertainment, amusement and merry making. Your siblings will also make a good progress in their respective fields.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will get a good business proposal which you never expected. You will seek counsel of your associates and decide on the next course of action. Planetary position is very favorable for you and you can afford to take a risk. Your investments too will yield rich dividends. Your romantic life will also be wonderful and enjoyable one.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will feel drawn towards religious matters and could go on a pilgrimage with your family members. It will prove to be an uplifting experience and make you feel peaceful and calm. You will feel energized and will face the problem of life from a totally different perspective. You will also become noble and gentle in your behavior.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is going to be a very fortunate day for you. You will be getting very good marriage proposals from persons known to you. You will give your consent after holding a discussion with your family members. Those who are jobless for a long period of time will also get very good job offers. Health of elders in your family will pose no major worries.