Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 20th April 2024

Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Mercury on your solar return chart will ensure a wonderful year for you. You will have confidence in your abilities and will be able to achieve impossible targets. You will have the gift of the gab and will be able to impress one and all by your irrepressible charm and impeccable manners. You will make best use of your communication skills and will be able to get your work done. You will win high praise and acclaim for your efforts at workplace. You will be implementing new ideas with fair amount of success. Your colleagues will support you. Relations with superiors and higher officials would be wonderful. You need not worry on financial front. Students will get success in exams and interview. Those looking for job change will get success. Your personal life will remain tension free. And new romantic relations are possible.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Thursday

Lucky colours : White, Khaki, Lavender

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will be receiving positive feedback from your work place. Your work will be appreciated. Your carrier graph will seem to be going on the right direction. You will also receive name and fame in the society. Financially you will be in a comfortable situation. You will get loan from bank for a pat project.