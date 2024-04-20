Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 20th April 2024
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Mercury on your solar return chart will ensure a wonderful year for you. You will have confidence in your abilities and will be able to achieve impossible targets. You will have the gift of the gab and will be able to impress one and all by your irrepressible charm and impeccable manners. You will make best use of your communication skills and will be able to get your work done. You will win high praise and acclaim for your efforts at workplace. You will be implementing new ideas with fair amount of success. Your colleagues will support you. Relations with superiors and higher officials would be wonderful. You need not worry on financial front. Students will get success in exams and interview. Those looking for job change will get success. Your personal life will remain tension free. And new romantic relations are possible.
20th April 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Thursday
Lucky colours : White, Khaki, Lavender
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be receiving positive feedback from your work place. Your work will be appreciated. Your carrier graph will seem to be going on the right direction. You will also receive name and fame in the society. Financially you will be in a comfortable situation. You will get loan from bank for a pat project.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
This is going to be a very fortunate time period for you. Those who have applied for government jobs will get success. There are chances of meeting an influential person who will guide you. A chance meeting with an unknown person can lead to a love affair. Flow of money will increase. There will be great peace witnessed in the family.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
This is going to be a real hard lord day. There could be some bad news relating to poor health of some elder person. This would test your nerves. There could be tiff with neighbours on some minor issue. You would avoid getting into negative mind-set. There would be some tense moments at your home too. A minor issue could be the reason of discord. But things will get better.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will have a wonderful day. There will be peace and harmony in your domestic life. You will enjoy some romantic moments with your mate. Your hard work at workplace will bear fruit and you will be suitably rewarded. Your child will do well in academics. You will gain immensely from investments made.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will tend to lose your focus. And will be provoked by small issues. Your relations with colleagues will remain hostile. And will not agree on certain issues. You will feel unnecessary blame is being put on you. Your mate will also discuss some major issues affecting your domestic life. There can be some differences. Financially you will remain stable.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
This is going to be a nice day. Those who are looking for jobs will find some new opening. Additional sources of income too can be tapped. There are chances of getting involved in a love affair with a person known to you. It would be a cosy affair leading to marriage.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be caught in two minds. Your loyalty at your work place can be tested. This will make you think of quitting your job. You will seek counsel of friends and family members and will avoid taking a hard step. You will develop religious inclination and could do a lot of charity.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be very fortunate in matters of money and finances. Your monetary condition will be very stable. You will be also getting some lucrative business offers. You can also think of joining some club or association. Health will pose no major problems. You will be expecting a lot from your mate in personal life. But maybe you need to introspect a bit.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will climb the ladder of success in your professional front. You will be able to negotiate a lucrative deal for your organization. This will enhance your reputation. You will be getting money from unexpected sources. Your disputes in family would be sorted out amicably. You will like to go on a fun filled trip with family.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will be kept busy at your work place. You will be working till late hours. This hectic life style will not allow you to have time for your personal relations. But you will be thinking of maintaining a balance between them. Your mate will continue to support you. Your financial position will remain excellent.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
There are chances of your going for a short business trip. You will be rewarded with success. You will also be getting connected with people of religious inclination. This will make you a better person. Your siblings will continue to support you. Your spouse health will remain perfect. You may take to yoga and meditation.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be working very hard to get your task completed. This will keep you busy. But you will complete them in time. These who are in politics will be able to win elections. There will be peace and harmony in domestic ties. Mate will continue to provide able support. Financially you will remain well-off.