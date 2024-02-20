Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th February 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th February 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 20th February 2024
Moon trine Sun on your solar return chart denotes a good year. The coming year has much excitement in store for you. There will be challenges to overcome, new lessons to learn and life issues to face head on, but with your optimistic nature and natural born leadership skills, you can take all of this in an easy stride. The year will bring you success in multiple ways, if you continue to harvest that famous positive attitude. Although you prefer success to come to you quickly, this year you will have to develop a bit more patience than your red-hot spirit is used to handling.
20th February 2024 Birthday Forecast
Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 20th February 2024:
Lucky dates: 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday
Lucky colours: Red, White, Black
Check below your horoscope astrology prediction as per your Rashi.
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It will be a happy day. Financially you will be well off. And will plan for your child’s future. You could also plan to shift to a new locality. If you are unattached, you are likely to meet someone who gives you attention. It could be a time when you fall in love and look forward in your relationship.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you will be in a peaceful state as the stress of working life decreases. There will be more time to spend with your sweetheart discussing plans for future. You will be able to make a mark for yourself. And your capability will come to the fore before everyone. You will enjoy excellent relations with your family members.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
There will be many opportunities to enjoy yourself and you could be in the mood to take them, just giving into your desire to be wild for a change. You will be involved in your work and will not rest till you complete and what you set out to do. Your peers and superiors will back you fully.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your love life is going to be favorable. And you will enjoy the attention that is being showered on you. Your sweetheart will keep you happy. You will make progress in your business profession. And will be daring and will take courageous decisions. You will work will hard to prove yourself at all levels.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Today you may not get the results you desire. It may be that more effort is required on your part. Your love life will not suffer unduly but happiness can be lacking. You will also be involved in secret talks where you will have to exercise control out yourself. Its outcome may go either way. You will have to use fact and intelligence.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you could be faced with a difficult choice when your partner voices his/her opinion and expects you to respond. Trial and error can help you reach your goal. You will be getting good results in your business and employment. And will be in a dominant position at your workplace.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It will be a wonderful day for you on the whole. You will be happy with your partner and both of you will be content in each other’s company, enjoying blissful and serene moments together. You will be dominant at work. And will take strong decisions regarding your business and work. And will be reaping favorable benefits too.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You need to be careful in love matters. Someone could put a spoke in the wheel and may find your mate hesitant sometimes. You need to be more practical and avoid getting into any confrontations. You need to make adequate modifications in your life style to stay healthy and fit. Financial position will cause no worries.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will be faced with a difficult choice when your partner voices his/her opinion and expects you to respond. Trial and error can help you reach your goal. You need to remain careful and do not offend him/her. It will be advisable to remain silent and just agree to your partners values.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will come in contact with a very charming person. You will be a bundle of nerves as you get to meet this new, attractive person. It is going to a case of love at first sight. However, all will be well and you are going to be warmly greeted. You will also come in contact with a very influential person who will help you a lot.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You could be tested today. You will have hot exchange of words with your partner. A minor argument will be blown out of proportion. A third person might try to take advantage. You might have to take a firm stand with someone or something that interferes with your relationship.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It will be a wonderful day. You will remain in a positive frame of mind. Relations with your mate will be pleasant. The results of interview examination will be in your favour. You will also overcome conspiracies and plotting. You will enjoy good relation with mate. And will spend time in amusement and entertainment.