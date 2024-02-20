Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th February 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th February 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 20th February 2024

Moon trine Sun on your solar return chart denotes a good year. The coming year has much excitement in store for you. There will be challenges to overcome, new lessons to learn and life issues to face head on, but with your optimistic nature and natural born leadership skills, you can take all of this in an easy stride. The year will bring you success in multiple ways, if you continue to harvest that famous positive attitude. Although you prefer success to come to you quickly, this year you will have to develop a bit more patience than your red-hot spirit is used to handling.

20th February 2024 Birthday Forecast

Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 20th February 2024:

Lucky dates: 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday

Lucky colours: Red, White, Black

Check below your horoscope astrology prediction as per your Rashi.

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It will be a happy day. Financially you will be well off. And will plan for your child’s future. You could also plan to shift to a new locality. If you are unattached, you are likely to meet someone who gives you attention. It could be a time when you fall in love and look forward in your relationship.