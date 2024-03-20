Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th March 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th March 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 20th March 2024

Sun semi-square Jupiter on your solar return chart ensures a very favorable year for you. You will be a lot imaginative and creative. And will have new ideas. You will like to take people along with you and will be goal oriented. Your subordinates and colleagues will also listen to you and give support. Your bosses too will encourage you. Your imagination and plans will work out perfectly. Enemies won’t be able to harm you. You will be entering into partnership or joint venture. And will get favorable atmosphere for growth. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will also tap additional sources for income. New projects will see light of the day. You will plan to go abroad for work or higher studies. New romantic ties also look possible. A very charming person will come in your life. You will face no worries on health front. New contacts will be made.

20th March 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Violet, Off-white, Red

Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 20th March 2024:

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It will be a perfect day to execute your plans. You can decide to do something big in your life. It could be finding a new job, investing your money or buying some property. Monetary conditions are very favorable. You should cash on to this. You can also plan to get married and can search for a perfect match.