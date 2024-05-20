Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 20th May 2024

Moon semi-square Saturn on your solar return chart thus this year will be bringing mixed results for you. Luck will be testing you. And you will be putting all your efforts to get the things moving. Nothing will come easy. You will be under stress and at times lose patience too. You will appear to lose hopes and get bogged down. Yet you will not give up. You will have setbacks on job front but overall the situation will be under control. Your superiors in the office would be understandable and would support you fully. You will also get unexpected support from family and friends. This will keep you going. People will also give you proper advice. Your partner will prove to be the biggest source of strength. Ultimately things will turn in your favor. And situation will change. Your financial position will get better and you also may get a new job. Children would also bring cheer to you as they will be doing well in studies. You will be also thinking of undertaking some short trip with family for relaxation.

20th May 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours: Violet, Off-white, Red

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today you will be given an additional responsibility at your workplace. This will be an important position which will enhance your stature. You will take the challenge and perform up to the expectations of your peers and superiors. They will support you fully. Your financial position will remain excellent. And your mate will be a source of inspiration.