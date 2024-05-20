Today's Horoscope Prediction – 20th May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

20th May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 20th May 2024
Moon semi-square Saturn on your solar return chart thus this year will be bringing mixed results for you. Luck will be testing you. And you will be putting all your efforts to get the things moving. Nothing will come easy. You will be under stress and at times lose patience too. You will appear to lose hopes and get bogged down. Yet you will not give up. You will have setbacks on job front but overall the situation will be under control. Your superiors in the office would be understandable and would support you fully. You will also get unexpected support from family and friends. This will keep you going. People will also give you proper advice. Your partner will prove to be the biggest source of strength. Ultimately things will turn in your favor. And situation will change. Your financial position will get better and you also may get a new job. Children would also bring cheer to you as they will be doing well in studies. You will be also thinking of undertaking some short trip with family for relaxation.
20th May 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours: Violet, Off-white, Red
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will be given an additional responsibility at your workplace. This will be an important position which will enhance your stature. You will take the challenge and perform up to the expectations of your peers and superiors. They will support you fully. Your financial position will remain excellent. And your mate will be a source of inspiration.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you will receive some sad news. This will lower your spirits and you will feel bad. But you will get normal quickly as you will realize happiness and sorrow are part of life. Things do not take place always as we expect. But we have to keep moving in life. Your mate and family members will give you full support. You may be drawn towards spiritualism.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today you will receive some favorable marriage proposal. You will discuss it with your family and take an appropriate decision. This news will cheer up your family members and they will be in a festive mood. Relations with your siblings will remain excellent. You may plan to go on outing with your family and enjoy some good moments.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be a very happy day. A new person may arrive in your life all of a sudden. He/she will blow you of your feet and you will be drawn in the high tide of romance. It is going to be a very intense and passionate affair which will go a long distance. Both of you will have genuine feeling for each other and will plan to get marry soon.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is likely that you will come in contact with a very influential person today. He/she will guide you properly and will help you immensely in days to come. You will also receive some vital advice on some matter which was causing you trouble for a long time. You will feel relieved and will be grateful to this person. You will remain in positive frame of mind.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will be having wonderful times. Colleagues at your workplace will support you and provide all help. You will enjoy your work and will remain involved. You will get name and fame. You may get involved in some romantic ties. Financial position will remain normal. And your relations with loved ones will be nice. Health will remain perfect.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will be very fortunate in matters of love and finance. Your investments will yield you rich dividends. Your financial position will get strengthened and you will feel more secure. Now you will like to plan for future and will have new ideas. A new person might enter in your life and you will enjoy a cosy relation. Both of you will come closer.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be very fortunate today. Your monetary condition will get better. And there are chances that you will receive favorable business proposals too. You may enter into some partnership/collaboration. Those who are desirous of going abroad for jobs and higher studies will also get success. Singles are also likely to get favorable marriage proposals.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be a very happy day. You will be enjoying excellent financial condition. Your bank balance will also rise. Your morale will be high and you will be in a positive frame of mind. Peace and harmony will prevail at your home. And you will enjoy your work. You will be interacting with a lot of people and will be making very good friends.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will have a very good day. Income sources will be good. A chance meeting with a very influential person will lead to a new job opening. You will grab it with both hands. Your friends will keep helping you. You may be invited to some feast or party. You will be in good mood and high spirits.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is going to be a wonderful day. You will enjoy your work. And will be very ambitious. There will be new opportunities in your career. Even your business will flourish. Your efforts for getting money will be fruitful. Some person might gift you a costly item. You will remain involved in domestic matters and will enjoy peace of mind.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
The situation will be very favorable for you. Your bosses and colleagues would be very supportive. Your plans will be implemented and you will get praise. You will also be in a very strong financial position. You will remain at peace in your relations. And will have good mutual understanding with your mate. Health will be perfect.