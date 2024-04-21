Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 21st April 2024
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Sun on your solar return chart which will bring mixed fortunes for you. You will be made to work hard and will be tested to the fullest. Government related work will be done after putting lot of efforts. Tax disputes with authorities may arise and you may settle to pay a huge amount. You will meet new challenges at your workplace. Enemies will have an upper edge for the time being. Bosses will keep putting pressure. But you will come out of all difficult situations that you will face. Tide will turn gradually in your favour. Your financial will get better. You will get full support from life partner and children. Siblings will also remain on your side. Friends will provide financial support. Your faith in God will help you in overcoming all problems you face. You will make plans to buy a new house in some posh locality and will get success.
21st April 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Red, Cream, Grey
Aries: (March 21 - April 20)
The planetary configuration brings good results for you. Increased involvement with siblings, students, classmates, or neighbors may also figure at this time. This could also be a time of mental restlessness. The pace of your life may be a bit hectic now, and if you're not used to it, it could make you a tad nervous. You are more inclined to seek a broad understanding of people around. Concentrating on listening, connecting, communicating, and learning is highlighted. Your attention to the logical world of reason has also been a focus.
Taurus: (April 21 - May 21)
This phase highlights friendship, love, romance and children in your life. Your home life is especially busy and sometimes hectic, Arguments with, or on behalf of, family members cannot be avoided but conflict resolution is bound to be quick and relatively easy. Excess energy is best channeled into constructive home improvement projects. You are slightly more defensive and certainly more protective than usual during this period. There may be the need to revisit old, nagging issues regarding personal finances
Gemini: (May 22 - June 21)
Communication, creativity and authority are highlighted. You are eager to investigate new things, whether scientific or technical. This is a phase of completion and transition. Social interaction is also emphasized. Give other people a little extra time and attention, notice their efforts on your behalf, and strengthen your connections. You are more curious and alert than usual, and you could be quite busy with errands, paperwork and phone calls. Much energy is expended in understanding and adapting to your immediate environment.
Cancer: (June 22 - July 22)
Your need for a little attention and career matters come to a head. You're called to perform, perhaps on a moment's notice, and it's best to keep your cool and do whatever you can to show your competence. A sudden job opportunity, or some form of assistance with regard to career, home, or property matters, could be part of the picture. This can also produce an event that requires you to take charge and show your responsible side. Your mind is especially inquisitive and learning, short trips, and other forms of communication and making connections appeal strongly.
Leo: (July 23 - August 23)
You are especially fond of the life of the home and family, as their entertainment and pleasure are on your main agenda. There is ample support and unconditional love from your partner. Take this time to re-budget instead of making premature purchases. Hold off on decision-making regarding money. Instead, take the time to re-think your sources of income and how you spend your cash during this period. Put off finalizing anything important for the time being. In fact, some money-making ideas or ventures may be put on hold due to circumstances beyond your control.
Virgo: (August 24 - September 22)
You may be involved in lectures, debates and discussions. You are looking to expand your activities, and you may find that you have a lot of energy for higher studies, travel, or new subjects. You are quite preoccupied with feelings of security and your inner experiences. This is a time when you find your roots and seek a feeling of belonging. Besides spending more time tending to domestic affairs, the focus can be on cultivating and nourishing your inner foundations that support you and your growth. You might also enjoy analyzing different health or nutrition programs. It’s an excellent time for entertainment, and fun.
Libra: (September 23 - October 23)
This period brings good-luck for love and romance. More loving and appreciative relationships with your children may also figure now. Your power of attraction skyrockets during this phase. Yet, you are not aggressive in your approach to love. Instead, you attract more if you allow yourself to be pursued. Creative self-expression of any kind is favored. At this time, you instinctively know how to place yourself in the best light in order to make a good impression on others. Any love affair begun now will be characterized by good cheer, fun, and a fair share of emotions.
Scorpio: (October 24 - November 22)
People at work might find you less sociable, as you are busier than ever and you focus on your activities and your needs. You might have a more materialistic view of life and are more attracted to objects and possessions symbolic of status. You're called to take on an assignment, perhaps on a moment's notice, and it's best to keep your cool and do whatever you can to show your competence. A sudden job opportunity, or some form of assistance with regards to home or property matters, could be part of the picture. This can also produce an event that requires you to take charge and show your responsible side.
Sagittarius: (November 23 - December 21)
This week brings new horizons in your romantic and love life. Your mind is especially inquisitive, when learning. Short trips, and other forms of communication and making connections, appeal strongly. You enjoy the challenge of tackling a variety of subjects. Talking, writing, and studying can be good ways to handle stress. It's a good time for rethinking and revising educational plans, paperwork, mental projects, and communications. Now you need a little attention, and career matters come to the fore. It’s an excellent time to further your hobbies and interests.
Capricorn: (December 22 - January 20)
The stars promote your luck in service and work related areas. Your mind is especially sharp and you are quick on the uptake as additional work comes your way. You enjoy the challenge of tackling a variety of subjects. Expressing yourself using your writing skills, through the medium of arts or talking to a confidante are ways to handle stress. It's a good time for rethinking and revising educational plans, paperwork, mental projects, and communications. You are most likely to express your social, romantic, and artistic qualities through an intellectual appreciation of art, cultural pursuits, and literature.
Aquarius: (January 21 - February 18)
In addition to your efforts and hard work pay close attention to performance metrics. Your efforts will be rewarded and continuity to perform work would be visible to senior colleagues and people in authority. You have an increased interest in your own possessions. You are more attracted to objects and possessions that give you a sense of comfort, and luxury. Romantic matters are usually from within the local environment close to home, although many romantic short trips may be undertaken for pleasure. You prefer an intellectual and communicative partner.
Pisces: (February 19 - March 20)
This phase brings in happiness and fulfillment through the expansion of your mind, widening your social circle, increasing travel opportunities, and connections to people of a different cultural background than yours is indicated. You desire to learn and improve your practical skills. You are especially drawn to family life where your affections find expression. You are more receptive and gentle on a romantic level, and tend to be sentimental or nostalgic now. You may now particularly value the aesthetics in and around your home. If things are out of sync on the home front, you will do whatever you can to re-create a peaceful and stable atmosphere.