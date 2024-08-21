Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 21st August 2024
Moon square Jupiter on your solar return chart ensures an exceptionally bright year ahead. It is going to be a good year ahead when things will fall in line without much efforts. You will have many exciting moments and will appear far more assured and wiser. The projects that you have been thinking getting completed will see the light of the day. You will make best use of your communication skills and will interact with a number of people. You will be able to convince them and get your work done. Your standing in social circle will increase. Your performance at your work place will be exceptional. New contacts would be developed. And new business opportunities too will come your way. Your financial position would be good. And you will enjoy a wonderful time with your beloved. And will also think of going abroad for a long vacation.
21st August 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days : Tuesday, Saturday, Sunday.
Lucky colours : Pastel Shades, Khaki, Steel Grey
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will be having no worries on financial front. Your amazing abilities and qualities will help you increase your business profits. New job opportunities too will come. You will meet an influential business person who will help you immensely. There are chances of meeting old colleagues and mates. And will recall good old days. Relations with mate will remain perfect.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be tempted to invest, but will be advised against doing so. Time is not favorable too for such things. You will also have issues with your bosses at workplace. You will also suffer business losses. But your mate will keep on inspiring you in times of difficulties. He/she will give full support.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today you will be getting rid of enemies and foes. You will also look to make an impact at your workplace. Your bosses will praise your sincerity and dedication. Money inflow will be continuous and you will be making best use of it. You will enjoy very good times with your beloved. And would go out for fun and relaxation.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be an extraordinary day. You will get unmatched success in whatever work you undertake. Your ideas will be well received. You will also manage to impress people by your behavior. New job opportunities will come. Those in business will see their problems getting solved. Your profits will increase. You will also get involved in new romantic relations.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Today you will be tested. You can be drawn in some family dispute in court. It can cause you stress. Your relatives will turn hostile. But you will manage to remain calm and cool. And look for a settlement through intervention of a third person. You will manage to get success. Ties with partner will be one of love and understanding. Loved ones will come closer.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is not wise to expect too much in your relations. You need to show patience and let things work. Even your mate has certain expectations from you. And you need to take care of them too. Relations will improve with the passage of time. Additional sources of income will be tapped. New job offer will come.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will be facing challenges with confidence at your workplace. Your opponents won't be able to harm you. Students will clear some examination or interview. You will remain committed to family values. Relations with siblings will improve. You will make best use of your political connections to get your work done. And will be interacting with high ranking officials.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will have luck on your side today. There will be an atmosphere of peace and joy in the family. Your siblings will make progress in their line of work. Those in research field, writing thesis or doing higher studies will get exceptional results. You will also make plans for journey outside the country.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be a mixed day for you. You need to show patience in your family ties and avoid any hot exchange of words. You need to drive your vehicle carefully. Otherwise, there are possibility of some minor accidents. You will recover your money. Disputes with brothers in the family will get resolved. New job opportunities will come.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is going to be a nice day. Your hard work will pay and you will receive benefits on every front. Your peers and superiors will look at you with interest. This will boost your confidence. Your proposals too will be accepted. You will reap financial benefits. New contacts will be made. A short term affair is indicated.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is not going to be a favorable day for you. Your wish will not get completed. You could be suspended from your job. Even business profits will come down. Your financial position will remain normal. You will postpone business visits. Your business proposals too will get rejected. But your friends and family members will keep supporting you.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today you can get involved in romantic ties with some person known to you. You will like to propose. And will get a positive response. Marriage is indicated. You will also plan to go on a short trip with family. You will get promoted in your job. Your business too will flourish. Financially you will have nothing to worry.