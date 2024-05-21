Today's Horoscope Prediction – 21st May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

21st May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 21st May 2024
Moon is forming an angle of 150 degrees with Sun on your solar return chart which will make things appear difficult during the time period ahead. This is going to be a not so good time period for you. You will be tested to the fullest and made to work hard. Yet your plans will get struck. Your enemies will have an upper edge for the time being. You will be hopeless at times. Your colleagues will also suspect your intensions. Even your superiors would not support you. You will also find some persons turning inimical suddenly. Health of some elderly person in the family may also need medical attention. You will be kept busy. But the tide will turn gradually in your favour. You will get full support from life partner and children. Brothers/sisters will also provide you timely help. Friends will provide financial support. You will be drawn to spiritualism and religious activities.
21st May 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours: Violet, Off-white, Red
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will remain busy in multifarious activities. And will perform well at your workplace. You will be surrounded by your friends and colleagues. And you will try to reach out to them. Your attractive personality will spell bound the people around you. You will be in the spot light and enjoy the attention. Financial position will remain good.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is going to be a trying day for you. You may take a wrong decision at your workplace. This will make your colleagues unhappy. It might even damage your interests severely. You will have to show a lot patience to win back people's confidence in your abilities. You need to be careful in money matters too. You may be induced to make wrong investments.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today you will be very considerate with the kids. And will fulfil your responsibilities towards them. You will also enter into new romantic relations. Lovebirds will also enjoy good times. You will be very methodical to finish all your projects. You will get support of your peers and bosses. You can also plan to undertake a short business trip too which will prove to be very beneficial.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Today you may become a bit selfish and cunning in your business dealings. But it will work perfectly to your advantage. You will also rise in your field very fast. Additional sources of income too can be tapped. Money inflow will be continuous. You may also plan to buy a new house property or a vehicle. And go for a holiday.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is going to be a mixed day. You will be involved a lot in your official work which may cause unrest in mind. You could enter into useless disputes in your job/ business. You could feel sleepless which may also up crop up differences with your partner. However, money inflow will be continuous. And some auspicious function may take place in family.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will face a tough situation. You will be hesitant to take some action in a domestic matter which you must do to avoid some serious problems. Though it may not look wise thought immediately but it will turn perfectly to your advantage in the long run. You will also show lenient attitude towards your near and dear ones.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Your personal ties will look up and you will enjoy goodwill in your family. Your relatives will look up for support and you will also do your best for them. You will discharge your domestic duties very efficiently. And could also receive an expensive gift from some person. Money position will also get better. New business deals also look certain.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today you will work with dedication and hard work. It will help you in winning confidence of your boss. You will remain happy and content and perceive a positive charge in your personality. You will also be able to earn good money in your business. Your wise decisions in your personal life too will help your realize their benefits later on.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you may detect some physical and emotionally important changes coming in your life. You will get a promotion in your job. Family life will be very enjoyable. You will also feel rather lax and tired for getting rid from which you may seek opinion of your friends and neighbours. Financial position will improve.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you may enter into a collaboration or a joint venture. It will prove beneficial for you. You may also go on a business tour and purchase lot many items for your business needs. Those in job can get added responsibility which will enhance their stature. Money and wealth inflow will be continuous. You can also enter into a new romantic tie.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today your knowledge will be much enriched. You will do all your work methodically. Students will perform well in exams. Those looking to go abroad for further studies or job will get success. You will also have additional sources of income and will make best use of this income. You could also meet an old friend today.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today you need to remain extra careful about your rivals and enemies’ sinister moves. They may try to harm your interests. You also need to be cautious in money matters. Things will improve gradually. You may have extra income in your business. And also remain very busy. And will do your work with total commitment.