Today's Horoscope Prediction – 22nd November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

22nd November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 22nd November 2024

Venus sextile Saturn on your solar return chart ensures an excellent year ahead. You will enjoy good relationship with bosses/colleagues. They will keep supporting and encouraging you. Your bosses will show faith in your abilities and will encourage you to take greater challenges. You will also be given additional responsibilities. You could also be rewarded for your loyalty, dedication and service to your organization. Money inflow will be continuous. New business opportunities will keep coming. You will also plan to take a new job. You will also be lucky in matters of love and romance. Singles will get suitable marriage proposals. You will also get support of family members and friends. Achievement of children will bring immense joy. Business/ work related trip keep you busy.

Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22

Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Pink, Red, Yellow

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today you will love to face challenges. Some issues might crop up at your office that will need urgent attention. Your timely intervention will solve the matter quickly. This will make a good impression on your peers and colleagues. Your financial gains will be unmatched and will also spend a day of joy and happiness with your mate.