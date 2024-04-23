Today's Horoscope Prediction – 23rd April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

23rd April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 23rd April 2024
Moon is opposite to Venus on your solar return chart and this is a very good combination. The year will turn out very favourable one for you. You will be interacting a lot more with people. You will shed your inhabitations and become more extroverts. This will help you in developing lot of contacts and making new friends. Your professional circle will increase and will also prove to be of immense help to you. Some person will provide timely help and support. New job opportunities will keep coming. Your confidence will be high and a new personality will emerge. Romantic ties can lead to marriage. Peace and harmony will prevail at home. You will make plans for going on a holiday with family. Mate will continue to support. Health will remain perfect. Financial position will get strengthened. Children will shine in studies.
23rd April 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours : Pale yellow, Lime, Light Blue
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is a wonderful time period. New projects will see light of the day. You will be excited to meet new challenges at work. Opponents will be unable to harm you. You will carry yourself in style. Money circulation will remain excellent. You will be able to complete all works at the domestic front. Your spouse will give full support.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will undertake some ambitious project. It will take lot of efforts to get them completed. Initially some people might resist but you will be able to silence everyone. Your peers and superiors will give full support. You could also finalize marriage of some young member in the family. Health of elders in the family will remain perfect.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Students will come out with flying colours in exams. And those who are desirous of giving exams will take academics seriously. You can become member of some business association/federation. And could be given some prestigious post too. You will be able to solve a big problem at your home. And would also receive unexpected help from a person at your work place.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will be beset with variety of problems and will find it difficult to face them. But God will help you get through this difficult phase of life. And you will be relieved a lot. You might develop spiritual taste and have religious inclination. And could also undertake religious journey with family and will also indulge in charity to perfect your karmas.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will have a very rewarding day. You can receive a cheque or draft for some professional; assignment. There are possibilities of signing some business contract too. Those who were jobless for some time now will get new job offers. You will also complete your tasks at the work place carefully with lot of deliberation and would also seek advice of seniors.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will like to meet new people and rebuild old ties. But will be met with disappointments. Response of people may not be favorable. Still you will keep on trying. And win heart of few. You may also face some health problems related to stomach, blood or chest. And will seek medical advice. You will set relief.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will enjoy this time period. Your work load in your office will increase but you will not come under any pressure. You may be given some new job responsibility and your importance will increase. Your involvement in family affairs will increase and will keep everyone happy. You will also come in contact with new people.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Your health may not be on your side. But you will not deviate and will keep on doing your work. And win appreciation of your peers too. You will also come in contact with some influential personality. You will become very devoted to your parents and will look after them well. Newlyweds will enjoy new relations and also take time to understand each other.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will have to work hard to get results. You will be suddenly thrust with big responsibility at your work place. And it will bring out the best in you. Those who are students will have to make extra efforts in order to set admission to the course school and college of their choice. End results will be good.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Efforts that you made in the past will bore you good results. There will be ample peace and full cooperation at the domestic and work front. Some relative will give you good news. You will also be able to win a very big contract or order for your organization. This will lead to sudden enhancement in your prestige and status.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will have a fortunate time period. There will be change in your outlook, values and behavior. You will also work as a part of team in good spirit. This will increase your respect and prestige. You will also be taking business trips which will be very beneficial. Also will put full attention to domestic and household matters.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be facing numerous problems. There could be problems related to cold, cough, B.P. etc. but they will be temporary. Some persons might back stab you. This will hurt you immensely. But you will come close to your family and give lot of love to your children. Elders in the family will bless you. And your financial position will remain normal.