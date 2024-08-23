Today's Horoscope Prediction – 23rd August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

23rd August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 23rd August 2024

Moon sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart ensures an exceptional year ahead. Those involved in research or creative field will achieve great heights in the year. You will be positive and in high spirits. There will be methodical approach the way you take things. People will take notice of you and will get influenced. And you will be able to get the things done to your liking. You will have ample opportunities to make progress in job/business. And will make the best use of opportunities presented. You will earn respect from your colleagues and even your bosses will be a constant source of inspiration. Those looking to go abroad for higher studies or research will also get success. Your financial position will keep getting better. You will get involved in new love relation. This may turn into marriage ties. Relation with partner will remain coordinal. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Family atmosphere will be one of joy and cheer.

23rd August 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23

Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

Lucky colours : Red, Magenta, Brown.

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today you will have chance meeting with like minded persons. You will also perform well at your workplace. Your reputation as a shrewd person in business will do the trick. And help you win a lucrative contract for your firm. You will get lot of name and fame. Relations with mate will remain perfect. You will discharge your domestic duties very efficiently.