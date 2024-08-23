Today's Horoscope Prediction – 23rd August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

23rd August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 23rd August 2024
Moon sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart ensures an exceptional year ahead. Those involved in research or creative field will achieve great heights in the year. You will be positive and in high spirits. There will be methodical approach the way you take things. People will take notice of you and will get influenced. And you will be able to get the things done to your liking. You will have ample opportunities to make progress in job/business. And will make the best use of opportunities presented. You will earn respect from your colleagues and even your bosses will be a constant source of inspiration. Those looking to go abroad for higher studies or research will also get success. Your financial position will keep getting better. You will get involved in new love relation. This may turn into marriage ties. Relation with partner will remain coordinal. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Family atmosphere will be one of joy and cheer.
23rd August 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 5, 14, 23
Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.
Lucky colours : Red, Magenta, Brown.
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will have chance meeting with like minded persons. You will also perform well at your workplace. Your reputation as a shrewd person in business will do the trick. And help you win a lucrative contract for your firm. You will get lot of name and fame. Relations with mate will remain perfect. You will discharge your domestic duties very efficiently.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will enjoy a very favorable time period. New business opportunities will come. You can enter into joint venture or partnership. You will also get promoted in your job. Financial condition will improve. A charming person will come in your life all of a sudden. Before you can realize anything, you will find yourself in love with this exceptional person. And will feel nice in his/her company.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is a happy day. You will be very popular at your workplace. And will learn tricks of the trade quickly. Your bosses and peers will back you fully. You will be able to achieve your goals. Your beloved will lend you full support in your domestic life. New professional contacts will be made. It would not be a bad idea to go out for a short vacation with family.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Today you will enjoy life to the fullest. And will develop new interests in life like reading, music, writing or fashion etc. Your refined taste will surprise people around you. This welcome change will be appreciated a lot by your mate. Students will get admission in courses/institutes of their choice. You will also have a wind fall in the form of large income from some sources.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Your love affair that was kept under wraps will come out in the open. But this will not bother you much. You will be serious about your relationship. And with the full backing of family members and friends overcome all criticism and will go for marriage. Luck will favour you.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is a nice day. You will be involved in an exciting relationship with someone working in your office. He/she has a secret liking for you. Both of you will come closer gradually. There would be lot of understanding and love in your relationship. And both of you will like to make a life long commitment. Your health will remain perfect.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will be very lucky in love and finance. Your mate would do everything to keep relations going and keeping you happy. And will continue to be your biggest strength. You will also be making good gains in your business/profession. You will also meet an influential politician. And will spend some beautiful moments with your mate.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will be very lucky in matters of money and finances. Your business profits will increase. Even additional sources of income could be tapped. You could also get involved in some romantic ties. It will be an intense affair leading to marriage. Your siblings will also show progress in their line of work. You will discuss about their future plans.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be a hard day. There will be differences of opinion with your mate. It could spoil your mood and family atmosphere. You will try to make up with him/her. And explain your point of view. Your health will remain delicate. You would like to postpone some business related trip.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will have self belief to do greater things in life. Fortune favours the brave. Luck will be on your side. You will remain financially stable and strong. And will be able to complete even difficult task. You will also earn lot of praise for your work. Relations with mate will remain perfect. And you could plan to go on a foreign destination with family.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It will be a testing day. You will experience mood swings and this will put people off from you. You will be having difficulties in explaining things properly to your colleagues. Those in business might suffer some losses. Your faith in God will help you in overcoming crisis.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Love beckons you. You will be involved in rollicking affair with a person known to you. It will be a very warm and fulfilling relationship. You will be having lot of joyous moments and will enjoy the ties. You will appear creative and lot more imaginative in your approach. And will read lot of literature to enhance your knowledge.