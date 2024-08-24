Today's Horoscope Prediction – 24th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

24th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 24th August 2024
Moon sextile Mars on your solar return chart. This is a very favorable combination which will bring good results. If you plan well then you will reap good results. You will implement new ideas at your workplace and will get good success. You will have unmatched financial gains. And you will also like to invest in share market, property, gold and bonds. Job seekers will get success in their efforts. Your business will continue to flourish and prosper bringing in good profits for you. Business related trips will keep you busy for the whole year. You will also come in contact with lot of influential persons who will help you immensely in days to come. Students will excel in studies. You will get suitable marriage proposals. Your siblings will give full support. Those in politics, media, and social activities will shine. And you could be facilitated publicly for your contribution towards society.
24th August 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Cream, Violet, Magenta.
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will be getting job offers from abroad. Even those looking to travel abroad for higher studies will get success. There will be continuous inflow of cash. Family bonds will get stronger. Enemies will get defeated. Your professional network too will grow. You could also be invited to a feast or party.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be receiving financial bonanza in the form of a large income. Some of the investments you have made in the past will yield rich dividends. You will come closer to some office colleague or person known to you. Your romantic life will be wonderful. Those who are students will get admissions in courses of their choice.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today you will make good progress in your job. There will be increase in your pay package. And will get additional bonus and increments. But relations with your partner might need some attention. Some mistrust might develop. It would require lot of efforts from your side to sort out things. You will seek help of family elders.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It will be spectacular day. You will have peaceful mind and positive thoughts will come to you. You will work with full enthusiasm and complete your tasks. And will also double your income. There could be plans to work on decoration of house. You could buy new office / shop. Your health will be perfect.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Some person will try to conspire against you at your work place. Your reputation could be at stake. But you will face the situation gallantly and will defeat your enemies. Your expenses will increase. This will upset your budget. But money inflow will be continuous. You will develop interest in yoga, meditation and prayers.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will excel at your work place. No one will be able to dominate you. You will work with full sincerity and devotion. And will be in total command of the situation and achieve your targets. There will be happiness and joy in your personal relations. Financial position will keep getting better.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be a very fortunate day. Your monetary conditions will remain stable. Relations with mate will improve. There would be very good atmosphere at your work place. Your peers and superiors will be highly appreciative of you. And your work will get completed. You will spend lavishly on your life style.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today you will be involved a lot more with your work. There would be some issues that you need to address in your domestic life. You have neglected them for too long. And need to look. Your partner will give you full support. You could also make plans to buy some property too. You will look at life with a new hope and take steps with a new determination.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will make good progress in your business / profession. Your income will grow. You will not act in a haste and will work peacefully. Projects that were stalled will gain momentum. You will be able to secure loan for your pet project. There would be marriage proposals for single ones.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Lady luck will smile on you. A very charming person will enter in your life. You will be swept off your feet. It will be a wonderful period of cosy romance. You will be in a no hurry to get married. You will have prosperity and growth in your life. And will be receiving many benefits from personal contacts.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will feel a lot better. A problem at your workplace that was giving you a constant trouble will resolve automatically. Now you will be to concentrate a lot better and achieve your goals. You will be able to end you differences with your colleagues. Atmosphere at home will be peaceful. You will also give time in social activity.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today you will have a wonderful day. There could be business offers for collaboration or joint venture. It will require a lot of thinking before you decide. You will plan to go out for picnic etc. with family. And will enjoy great mental peace. Even love between partners will enhance. Students will take their studies sincerely.