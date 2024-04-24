Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 25th April 2024

Moon trine Saturn on your solar return chart that will result in an excellent year ahead. You will have now found confidence in your abilities to achieve something big in your life. Yours friends and family members will support you fully. You will get guidance of your bosses at work place. Subordinates will obey your orders. You will also get involved with a very native person of refined tastes. Love beckons you. You will get bliss and cheer in your ties. You can also decide to go for a joint venture/partnership. You will explore new areas of business. And will make good profits. There will be manifold increase in sources of income. You will also undertake numerous business trips. You can also go on a long distance tour with family. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. Health will remain perfect.

25th April 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Red, Tan, Purple

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today you will be facing numerous problems. You may be fired from your job. And face a charge sheet against you. Some colleagues might complaint against you to superiors. You will also be in some financial debt. You could turn to God for prayers. But your family and friends will stand rock-solid behind you.