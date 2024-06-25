Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th June 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25th June, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 25th June 2024

Moon square Mars on your solar return chart which will bring mixed results for you. You need to avoid conflict and extravagant tendencies. There will be tough situations that you will face at your workplace. And at times going will be really hard. Your peers and superiors will not listen to you. They will also refuse to cooperate. You will have difference of opinion with your bosses. Your colleagues will create obstacles for you. You may face termination or can ever be charge sheeted. There will be conspiracies and plotting against you. Even your competition in business will try to sabotage your business. You will also face financial problems. And will take loan or debt at a high interest. Yet your family will support you. You need to make wise financial decisions. Your legal problems will get resolved. You will develop interest in spiritualism.

25th June 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Purple, Magenta, Violet .



Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Keep your mind open and don't become so narrow vision that you can't see the bigger picture. Discuss your feelings to loved ones and friends. They'll respond in a positive way. And most likely you will get back in turn what you have disclosed. Your financial negotiations will go well at this time. Discreet data is in good hands with you!