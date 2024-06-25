Today's Horoscope Prediction – 25th June 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

25th June, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 25th June 2024
Moon square Mars on your solar return chart which will bring mixed results for you. You need to avoid conflict and extravagant tendencies. There will be tough situations that you will face at your workplace. And at times going will be really hard. Your peers and superiors will not listen to you. They will also refuse to cooperate. You will have difference of opinion with your bosses. Your colleagues will create obstacles for you. You may face termination or can ever be charge sheeted. There will be conspiracies and plotting against you. Even your competition in business will try to sabotage your business. You will also face financial problems. And will take loan or debt at a high interest. Yet your family will support you. You need to make wise financial decisions. Your legal problems will get resolved. You will develop interest in spiritualism.
25th June 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Purple, Magenta, Violet .
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Keep your mind open and don't become so narrow vision that you can't see the bigger picture. Discuss your feelings to loved ones and friends. They'll respond in a positive way. And most likely you will get back in turn what you have disclosed. Your financial negotiations will go well at this time. Discreet data is in good hands with you!
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Allow some of your own creative imagination get to work. Even if your hectic schedule doesn't let you remain absent for long, you need a break or you will stretch yourself overly. Intense tension between the demands of your career and the needs of home and family come together. Be more cheerful when you get involved in conversations today.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today others will find you particularly practical, totally charming and persuasive. This seeks out secrets from other people without even appearing to ask. It may appear just impossible to act directly and in an up-front way. Your gut tells you to putting yourself into forward gear feels blocked, which could inflame your anger gland. Blame it on the cosmos and don't forget this is not a permanent phase.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
In the not-too-distant future you'll be able to focus your abundant red-hot energy into worthwhile directions. Then you will very likely accomplish an enormous amount. Partners can cause trouble today. Who would do they think they could be, anyway? Your gut feeling help you understand the emotional situations around you, but take care and try and keep your distance from things.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Try not let jealousy and possessiveness take over if those close to you aren't fitting in with what you want. Just take a deep breath and move to the beat of their drum. It's the perfect day and the universes will most definitely make it a wonderful day. Financial developments are looking pretty good too. You should receive some good news. Enjoy!
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Now's the time to withdraw somewhat from the bustle and angst at work, because you would be at your most happy chilling out in surroundings familiar to you. Why not pull back and enjoy a little bit of peace and quiet, in addition to some privacy? You need to protect yourself and what you hold dear today.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It appears you see no reason to pull your verbal punches, so your friends might need a thick skin! Strong gut feelings probably turn out to be accurate. Are you a bit possessive about material things, or about things from the past? Be sentimental but don't cling too tightly or dig your heels in too much.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Stand resolute until you find the answers you are looking for, but then release and go with the flow. Problems with travel are likely to arise today. You are lacking in concentration and all too often change your mind. Sit down before embarking on the task and work out more carefully how you're going to approach it. Do some research and delve to a deeper level.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You want to influence friends, so you will be calling on all your persuasion skills and vigour. But if you push too hard other people will back off. Positive planetary influences cause you to feel friendly and beautifully tactful. You will be attending to the correspondence you've been putting off and trying to assuage troubling issues.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You'll also be letting the wonderful people in your life how positively you consider them. Talk issues through with close friends. You are working on all cylinders today, developing longer term plans. Though other people consider you a curious mix of tolerance and stubbornness, unexpected events on the home front and other places will keep you alert, and rather tightly strung
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
The streams of communication are open and efficient at the moment. A breath of romance is in the air. You will find yourself on edge if anybody attempts to control you, boss you around or becomes jealous. Find the freedom to express who you are and be more spontaneous. Don't tell little fibs to keep things running smoothly as they usually come out at totally inappropriate times.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It's best to be as direct and honest as possible. Over the next few days other people will demand lots of you. If you feel emotionally crushed because of that, become a little indulgent to ease the stress. If you are considering and discussing about higher order subjects than you normally do it's because your deep-thinking mind is drawing you towards fascinating new concepts.