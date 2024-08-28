Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

28th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 28th August 2024

Moon conjunct Mars on your solar return chart which is going to bring exciting results for you. It is going to be an action packed year. If your planning is adequate, then you can do wonders. You will be looking for new avenues in your job and will get success too. You will work hard and will be getting the desired results. Your financial position will be wonderful and money and wealth will keep coming. You will be able to maintain excellent relations with your colleagues and superiors. You will be aggressive in your approach and will keep on making efforts to make the life better. You will also plan to undertake a major expansion in your business. You will also be blessed with a very fruitful and satisfying family life. Your life partner will continue to keep you in high spirits. Your family members will look forward towards you to seek guidance and inspiration. You will also plan to go on a holiday trip with family.

28th August 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Tuesday

Lucky colours : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will be involved in a rollicking affair with a person working in your office. It will be a case of love at first sight. And you will make the first move. Your mate will reciprocate positively. You will also develop interest in writing, poetry or fine arts. You would be reading a lot to enhance your knowledge. Your behavior will appear noble and gentle.