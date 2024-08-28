Today's Horoscope Prediction – 28th August 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

28th August, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 28th August 2024
Moon conjunct Mars on your solar return chart which is going to bring exciting results for you. It is going to be an action packed year. If your planning is adequate, then you can do wonders. You will be looking for new avenues in your job and will get success too. You will work hard and will be getting the desired results. Your financial position will be wonderful and money and wealth will keep coming. You will be able to maintain excellent relations with your colleagues and superiors. You will be aggressive in your approach and will keep on making efforts to make the life better. You will also plan to undertake a major expansion in your business. You will also be blessed with a very fruitful and satisfying family life. Your life partner will continue to keep you in high spirits. Your family members will look forward towards you to seek guidance and inspiration. You will also plan to go on a holiday trip with family.
28th August 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 1, 10, 19, 28
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Tuesday
Lucky colours : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will be involved in a rollicking affair with a person working in your office. It will be a case of love at first sight. And you will make the first move. Your mate will reciprocate positively. You will also develop interest in writing, poetry or fine arts. You would be reading a lot to enhance your knowledge. Your behavior will appear noble and gentle.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is going to be a happy day for you. You will be involved in love relations. And will get success. You will be able to woo your partner. He/she will develop a liking for you. It will be a long lasting affair. Both of you will take time to understand each other well before committing. Your family will support fully.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be involved in family matters. And will show love towards your children, relatives and elders. You will be able to establish good relations with them. You will realize your responsibility towards your children and plan for their future. You will be involved in your work and secure gains. Financial position will remain stable.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be a nice day. You will be busy in your office and will work till late hours to meet work related deadlines. But you will enjoy your work. You will spend wonderful time with your office colleagues. And will support each other in best possible manner. You will have financial gains. Family will support you. And your mate will be very accommodative and understandable.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Your disputes with your business partner will get settled. And you will be able to recover back your money. Your family atmosphere will be very peaceful. And you will enjoy good times with your mate. You will serve your elders with dedication. And can get involved in social services in a big way. Students will do well in studies.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is going to be an exciting day. You may be involved in a cosy relation with a person working in your office. Lovebirds will enjoy a wonderful period of love and romance. You will be committed and would be interested in a long lasting relation. You might have to take help of elders in this matter. They will be willing and give full support.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
There are chances of going abroad for job or higher studies. You may plan to settle permanently. Your financial condition will keep improving. You could also invest in some offshore company shares. And will make good profits. You could also enter into joint venture/collaboration with an overseas concern. You would also make good use of your foreign contacts.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today you will be very fortunate. Planetary position is very favorable. You would be dominant at work. And will take strong decisions regarding your business and work. You will be reaping favorable benefits too. Inflow of money will be continuous. Lovebirds will have a good day and will remain in good spirits. Some religious function might take place at your home.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will be able to make a mark for yourself. You will shine at your workplace. And your capability will come to the fore before everyone. You will enjoy excellent relations with your family members. And you will spend your time in laughing, humour and amusing yourself. Money will keep coming.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you will perform very well in your job. Financially you will have no worries. Your romantic life will be wonderful and you will enjoy very good bonding with your mate. Students will get admission in courses/institutes of their choice. You can also plan to go on a foreign tour with your family.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Love beckons you today. You may be involved in romantic ties with some stranger. He/she will come in your life all of a sudden. You would not even give a second thought. And will be involved in wonderful relations. Both of you will have genuine feeling and will come closer to each other. Marriage will be the next big step.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today you will be very fortunate in matters of money and finances. Even your life will take an interesting turn. A person whom you have known for long will propose to you. It will lead to a cosy affair that may end in marriage. Your family members will support you fully. News about your siblings progress too will result in joy and cheer for you.