Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th February 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th February 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 29th February 2024

Mercury sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart denotes a good year. This year can be full of major achievements, crucial decisions and changes for you. Great things are possible with so much transformative energy aimed your way. Your home life, domestic environment, your home town, your country, and your home planet Earth rarely get this much celestial attention. Make great progress on any or all of these home fronts as soon as you can. It's also a great year to successfully conclude a long, difficult project or to make that big change that takes you to a better place... geographically, mentally, and/or emotionally.

Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours: Brown, Green, Blue

Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 29th February 2024:

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be an exciting day. You could plan to enter into some partnership or joint venture. You will also explore new areas of business. They will hold immense potential for future. You will also be getting very good job offers. Students will do well in studies and will get admission in courses / institute of their choice. Those who are looking for higher studies abroad or going for research will also get success.