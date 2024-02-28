Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th February 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th February 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 29th February 2024
Mercury sextile Jupiter on your solar return chart denotes a good year. This year can be full of major achievements, crucial decisions and changes for you. Great things are possible with so much transformative energy aimed your way. Your home life, domestic environment, your home town, your country, and your home planet Earth rarely get this much celestial attention. Make great progress on any or all of these home fronts as soon as you can. It's also a great year to successfully conclude a long, difficult project or to make that big change that takes you to a better place... geographically, mentally, and/or emotionally.
29th February 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours: Brown, Green, Blue
Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 29th February 2024:
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be an exciting day. You could plan to enter into some partnership or joint venture. You will also explore new areas of business. They will hold immense potential for future. You will also be getting very good job offers. Students will do well in studies and will get admission in courses / institute of their choice. Those who are looking for higher studies abroad or going for research will also get success.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be having some problems at your work place. Your bosses will not accept your recommendations and your authority could also come under challenge. This will make you feel jittery. But you need to remain calm and composed. Things will get better gradually. You will be enjoying very equation with your partner. Your health will remain perfect.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is going to be a nice day. Those who are single will get favourable marriage proposals. Your family will give full support. Financially you will make unprecedented gains. You could also plan to buy a new vehicle or house. New job offers will come which will match your caliber and expectations. Your siblings will keep supporting you.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will be facing a peculiar situation at your work place today. You might be forced to do something which your consciousness does not allow and you will resist it. But there will be overwhelming pressure on you. But you will face the situation boldly and refuse to buzz from your stand. Ultimately you will have the final say.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is going to be a wonderful day. Love beckons you. You will be involved in a cozy relationship with a person working in your office. Your impeccable manners and irrepressible charm will attract him / her magnetically towards you. Both of you will be serious and committed for a long lasting relationship. You could be invited to a feast or party.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will have to take an important decision concerning your family. It will be a very tough situation for you. And you cannot afford to overlook it. You will be holding fruitful discussions with your family elders and your partner. And will ultimately find a way. You will be also busy in your official work but will enjoy it fully.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You are having doubts about your own abilities and capabilities. And you are not sure about yourself. You are afraid to accept challenges and run away from responsibilities. However this will not work in your favour for long. You need to change your behaviour and attitude. Only then you will be able to survive in this cut-throat competition.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You neglected your personal relations because of your official / professional work which kept you busy. You were not able to give full attention to your family and also had a communication gap with your friends. This will make you feel a bit lonely and neglected. But now you want to make amends. And will explore options to reconnect with your friends and family members and will be getting success in your endeavours.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be a very favourable day for you. You will get promoted in your job and could also be given additional responsibility. It will enhance your stature and prestige in your organization. And you will become a role model for others to follow. This will make your mate very happy and you will like to celebrate the occasion by going out with him / her.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Today you can develop sudden interest in spiritual matters. You would be eager to explore the truths of life and will like to go deeper. You will be interested in the matters of self-realization and occult sciences. You will become more compassionate and gentle in your behaviour. And also get involved in charitable and social activities.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is going to be a very fortunate day for you. You will be lucky in matters of money and finances. And will be receiving a windfall in the form of large sum of income. This will cheer you up and you will make plans for future. You will like to invest your money wisely and seek expert advice. You will also have plans to buy a commercial or residential property.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Extra ordinary times you are enjoying will continue. You will be very confident and in a positive frame of mind. You will get acclaim for your outstanding achievements at your work place. Your business too will grow and financially you will be in a very strong position. Your name and fame will spread far and wide. Your family members will be proud of your achievement. And you will receive a very favourable marriage proposal.