Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

Birthday Forecast for 29th May 2024

Moon square Mercury on your solar return chart indicates a mixed year. This is a year of completion and transition. It is a time when we need to let go of things that no longer serve their purpose, and hold on to things that have a future. It is a time of cleaning out dead wood, not necessarily for new beginnings. It can be a time when a burden has been taken off your shoulders, and it can be a year of giving of yourself. Advice - let go of things that are holding you back, give of yourself and express your sympathetic, compassionate side. Take it easy and work on self-improvement. Results are not immediate, but will eventually come and bring healthy rewards.

29th May 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours: Green, White, Brown

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Financial gains may keep your spirits high as never before and you may spend lavishly with your love mate. You may decide to marry this person and go ahead with your plan. Your bosses and superiors will be happy with your work. Some important position might be given to you. Financially you will have no problems.