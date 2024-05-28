Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 29th May 2024
Moon square Mercury on your solar return chart indicates a mixed year. This is a year of completion and transition. It is a time when we need to let go of things that no longer serve their purpose, and hold on to things that have a future. It is a time of cleaning out dead wood, not necessarily for new beginnings. It can be a time when a burden has been taken off your shoulders, and it can be a year of giving of yourself. Advice - let go of things that are holding you back, give of yourself and express your sympathetic, compassionate side. Take it easy and work on self-improvement. Results are not immediate, but will eventually come and bring healthy rewards.
29th May 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours: Green, White, Brown
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Financial gains may keep your spirits high as never before and you may spend lavishly with your love mate. You may decide to marry this person and go ahead with your plan. Your bosses and superiors will be happy with your work. Some important position might be given to you. Financially you will have no problems.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Advances of others at this point of time may yield fruits as you are finding them more interesting. Looming on the horizon is an unsuccessful and troublesome love affair and loss in reputation. You will come in contact with a very influential person. It would open the door of your future prospects. You will race ahead in your profession.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Your sweetheart is impressing upon you to take an important decision right now and you may not like the pressure being built around. You are rather in a mood to postpone things for a while. You will feel lethargic at work. Even your enemies and opponents will have an edge over you. They will be in a dominant position.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A meeting with someone unknown may bring a lot of joy and happiness for you. Your closeness with your friends would increase and it is likely that one of your friends may propose you for marriage. Today you will mean business and will get down working with enthusiasm and vigor. Some legal disputes will get resolved. You will also save money for future.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It has been a long time that you and your partner has seen eye to eye. A break in relationship seems inevitable unless you can put in genuine efforts for improving understanding with your partner. You will plan to use your money judiciously. And make budget accordingly. You will get blessings and love of your elders.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Romantic moments are what is going to keep you unavailable for other pressing matters in your life and you are happy the way things are getting unfolded. Your financial problems will get resolved one by one. Conditions at work will be favorable. You will be making good progress. Auspicious function will take place.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Recent developments are making you realise the significance of social fabric in one’s life. You will get all the time you need to focus on your social life at the cost of other matters. You will be more happy to be with your beloved. You will be put in a tight spot financially and you will borrow money to meet your daily needs. You will try to find a way out of troubles.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Great time awaits you. There will be much excitement as you plan a day out with your partner. Your sweetheart will give you surprise which would make you fall once again for him/her. You have made good profits in business. Even your desires have been fulfilled. Atmosphere at home will be wonderful. You will like to work with a mission.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be a happy day for you as a couple. Love and romance would keep you busy and you may feel immersed in the sea of joy and happiness. You will remain in a dominant position at your workplace. And your authority will remain unchallenged. Yet you will make modifications in your general behavior.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You are getting attached to opposite sex as never before. At times you may also fancy of having multiple love affairs to enjoy the most. This may not be a good idea as it can take a toll of your emotional capabilities. You will be rewarded for your efforts at workplace. Your capabilities will come before your colleagues.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You are heading for a big fight with your mate. A chance of break up is also on cards. Some of the continuing irritants are causing lot of troubles and an open hearted and long conversation may bring some long lasting results. Your pending work will get completed. And you will face even the most adverse circumstances with courage.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Sometimes you may feel quite depressing and develop a feeling to come out of your existing relationship. But excellent acts by your sweet heart quite often render you confused. This helps boost your morale. You will be on the road to success. Your intelligent and careful decisions taken at workplace will bring good results.