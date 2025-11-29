Today's Horoscope Prediction – 29th November, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

29th November 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 29th November 2025

Moon trine Mercury on your solar return chart and it will give excellent results. You will be a man with a vision. Your unique personality will be your biggest plus. It is time to shape your ideas into reality. Your trusted people will give you full support. You will have monetary gains. Money and wealth will keep coming. Work-related trips will keep you busy. You will get good results for your hard work. Enemies and opponents will hover over you but will not get much success. Your romantic life is going to be wonderful. You will also plan to get married. Your elders will keep blessing you. You will plan for some big projects and get success too. You will also meet lot of influential people and will be able to get your work done. Those who want to settle abroad can plan to do so. You will feel new energy within you.

Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days : Monday, Tuesday, Sunday

Lucky colours : Violet, Green, Red

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

There will be lot to celebrate today. You and your partner will have a good time with your friends today. There is every likelihood of making a marriage proposal also now. You will focus on your work. Your relationship with family members will strengthen. Your financial condition will be good.

