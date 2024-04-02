Today's Horoscope Prediction – 2nd April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

2nd April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 2nd April 2024
Moon square Mars on your solar return chart which will bring mixed results overall. You will be a lot more confident and energetic to get your tasks completed. At times you will hurry also. And in your eagerness to get the things completed may not get desired results. You may ignore advice of other people. But it will not prove beneficial to you. At times you may lose temper also. But gradually things will improve. You will focus better and regroup your energy. Your superiors will show confidence in your abilities. And give you responsibilities. Financial position will be stable and strong. Money and wealth will come. There are chances of getting involved with an office colleague or person known to you. You will have to show lot of patience and maturity to keep relations going. You will be making lot of business related trips.
2nd April 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Monday, Friday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Steel Grey, Pastel Shades, White
Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 2nd April 2024:
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
This is a very promising day for you. You will be thinking of doing something very big. You may seek advice of your friends for doing so. They will fully support you. Your partner understands you and will always stand by your side. Financially you will be well off. Health will be fine. And would be able to perform very well at your place of work.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
A very challenging day is in the offing. You will be facing many hurdles and your plans can hit a road block. You will appear to be bogged down. But you will not give up. Your financial position will be tight. Your partner will also be unhappy. There could be rift with your office colleagues. Children may irritate you. But still you will remain peaceful.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
This is going to be a wonderful time period for you. Anything that you touch will turn gold. It will be a dream come true for you. Your financial gains will be unmatched. Your prestige in the office will rise. Everyone will praise you. You will be extremely happy and focused. You will like to spend a day of joy and happiness with your mate. A nice day.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will have a very rewarding day. A big jump in your job profile will make you gleeful. Your happiness will know no bounds. You will be unable to hide your feelings. This will gladden the heart of your mate. Your colleagues in office will also be very supportive. You may throw a party. And spend your favorable time with your friends and family.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
This is going to be a most prosperous time of your life. You will receive some huge monitory gains. This will make you plan for something big with your partner. You may think of putting money in safe investment or buying a new house. You could plan to gift some expensive item to some family member. Enjoyable day of togetherness and bonding.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It will appear to be a very demanding day. You will have mental tensions and conflicts with people. This will make you irritated and confused. Some unresolved issues in office would bother you. There will be differences of opinion with your boss. People will doubt your integrity. Children will also trouble you. Show fortitude and foresight. Remain calm.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will be receiving very good news as the day goes by. It could be a new promotion in the job or some business plans getting clearance from authorities. Your business partner will provide able support. Your health will be good. You will also think of changing your lifestyle. And could take to yoga, meditation and light exercises regularly.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
A very tough day is on the cards. You will be thinking of taking some important matters with your office superiors. But they will take offence and will not see eye to eye with you. There will be conflicts and differences of opinion. There is a danger of you losing your job. But you will not push the matters further. Better sense will prevail. Remain calm and cool.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be inclined to let your feelings come out today. You will be feeling extremely positive about something that you have in your mind. You will like to seek counsel of someone you trust. They will support your line of thinking. You will be at your creative best and will go all out to achieve things you feel you should have now. A wonderful day.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
This is the time when you need to set priorities right in your life. You may be extremely benevolent with your friends and colleagues. As a result they might be taking undue advantage resulting in losses to you. Time to set the things right. You need to tighten screws a bit and let your writ run. Need to become wiser and a bit more clever in life.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Life is providing you with innumerable opportunities. You have to grab the opportunities with both hands. You cannot let this favorable time go away. Do not show any casual approach. And take decisions as the time demands. Your colleagues in office would support you. Your sweet heart would also be a source of inspiration and guidance.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You tend to push back in your disputes with your office colleagues who appear to have an edge over you. It would be prudent to be more assertive with your colleagues on some ticklish issues. You need to have more say in matters of your interests. It would be in the fitness of things to call spade a spade. Your financial position will remain stable.