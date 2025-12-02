Today's Horoscope Prediction – 2nd December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

2nd December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 2nd December 2025

Moon semi-sextile Saturn on your solar return chart brings a year of stability, maturity, and purposeful progress. You start taking long-term goals seriously and lay strong foundations for lasting success. Professionally, projects that once seemed uncertain now find direction; colleagues and seniors appreciate your reliability. This is an ideal time to begin new ventures that require patience and planning. Financial growth comes gradually but steadily, rewarding disciplined effort. On the personal front, family relationships strengthen as understanding deepens and mutual respect grows. You’ll find joy in simple, consistent routines — meditation, fitness, or creative hobbies that restore peace. Avoid rushing; Saturn’s lessons favor endurance over speed. By year’s end, your persistence will pay off beautifully, earning you stability and recognition.

Lucky Dates: 2, 11, 20, 29



Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday



Lucky Colours: Green, Yellow, Beige, Brown

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Harmonious relationships can be formed with someone you meet and get to like. Feelings of love can come to the fore which will leave you feeling full of hope for a bright future. Some incidents will occur that will give solace to your mind. It is time for doing welfare work. There will be gains from all directions.

