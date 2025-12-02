Today's Horoscope Prediction – 2nd December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

2nd December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 2nd December 2025
Moon semi-sextile Saturn on your solar return chart brings a year of stability, maturity, and purposeful progress. You start taking long-term goals seriously and lay strong foundations for lasting success. Professionally, projects that once seemed uncertain now find direction; colleagues and seniors appreciate your reliability. This is an ideal time to begin new ventures that require patience and planning. Financial growth comes gradually but steadily, rewarding disciplined effort. On the personal front, family relationships strengthen as understanding deepens and mutual respect grows. You’ll find joy in simple, consistent routines — meditation, fitness, or creative hobbies that restore peace. Avoid rushing; Saturn’s lessons favor endurance over speed. By year’s end, your persistence will pay off beautifully, earning you stability and recognition.
Lucky Dates: 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday
Lucky Colours: Green, Yellow, Beige, Brown
‘Forecast for Today’
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Harmonious relationships can be formed with someone you meet and get to like. Feelings of love can come to the fore which will leave you feeling full of hope for a bright future. Some incidents will occur that will give solace to your mind. It is time for doing welfare work. There will be gains from all directions.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is a good day. People can get drawn to you for your vivacious presence and want to be friends with you. Social life is going to increase and keep you occupied. The bitterness between brother/sisters will come to an end. You will become favourite in your family. It is a good time for making profits in business.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You might decide to form a new relationship having experienced a disastrous one. You will make up your mind to face up to this challenge, making sure you do not make the same mistake again. You will pay attention to your work plans and achieve success at work. You will complete your work as a mission. You will discharge your responsibility properly.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You might be keen to get married and you would like to end your happy romance in wedlock. There is every chance that you will bring up this topic with your lover. You will spend time with your parents and wife. Keep away from doing wrong. Don’t tell any lie otherwise it may spoil you.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Trying to keep a balance between professional and working life is going to be an uphill task for you. Your energy is too scattered, and you must get it all together. You will have to work hard to get happiness. The day is full of fun and frolic. You will feel physically active. Halted work will gather momentum.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
After a long time, there is going to be peace and harmony. A number of things are likely to get cleared up that have been causing confusion between you and your soul mate. You might go to your children’s school to get information about them. You will be satisfied on seeing their work. You might fix long term goals.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
A big disappointment in love could make you scared of getting too close to someone again. Your friends can advise you to come out of this state and start to be happy again. An unknown person will help you today when you need it most. You will be caught in a difficult situation but will come out of it.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
There may be some hiccups in your relationship that are keeping it from really taking off well. You will do your best to eliminate these so things can progress. You will be in a dilemma whether to change your job or not. You might remain busy with establishing contacts and travelling. Some guests will drop in all of a sudden.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
A short-distance journey can be undertaken. You may meet a very pleasant person through an introduction by a friend. You will enjoy the company and feel loved. Family problems will get solved. But you will be anxious about your extra expenses. You will get a hold on your financial condition.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You may be feeling quite stifled in your relationship and looking for a way to escape. Amidst laughter and talk, you could find yourself feeling completely friendless. It is going to be a normal day. You will avoid getting involved in any controversy at your workplace. Financial position is good.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
This is not the time to bring up old issues that had been lying dormant for a while. Just enjoy the thrill and excitement that lies in store for you. The day is favorable for you. You will feel lighter and more relaxed. You will bring happiness to yourself as well as to the life of others. It is a moment to cherish.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Travel, sports, partying are some of the interests you share with your mate. You hope to make a lifelong commitment with this person who you have grown to love. You may make plans to go abroad for higher studies/job. You will perform well in your job. And there will be increase in your work efficiency.