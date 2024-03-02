Today's Horoscope Prediction – 2nd March 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

2nd March 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 2nd March 2024
Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart. It is going to be a tough year when your plan can go haywire. You will be tested. It will be a case of taking one step forward and two steps backward. You will be facing tough situation in your business/profession. At times you will lose your patience. Things will appear to be going out of hand. Your enemies will like to have a go at you. Even your relations with peers and superiors will worsen. Your plans will not materialize. But your financial condition will be good. But you will spend beyond your capacity. Health will remain normal. But your family will provide timely support. Your romantic life will be good. And your beloved will be supportive. You will become religious too. Things will begin to look up slowly and you will be in control of the situation gradually.
2nd March 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days : Monday, Wednesday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Pink, Violet, Off-white
Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 2nd March 2024:
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will be involved in a romantic relation with a very lovely and charming person known to you. It will result in a cosy affair. Love will bloom. He/she will fill your life with colours. You will be very much involved in this relation and will like to get married. You will hold serious discussions in your family regarding this matter and will get a very favorable response.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be involved in your family ties. Some discussions with elders will take place on a matter of vital importance. But you will be unable to reach at a conclusion. And there will be no consensus on this matter. This will make you a little tensed. But timely intervention of a third person will prevent the matter from going out of hands. Peace will prevail.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is likely that you will come in contact with a very influential person today. He/she will guide you properly and will help you immensely in days to come. You will also receive some vital advice on some matter which was causing you trouble for a long time. You will feel relieved and will be grateful to this person. You will remain in positive frame of mind.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
A long pending dispute lying in the courts for years will get resolved today. It could be a favorable order. This will lift your spirits and will make your family members happy. You will thank stars for sudden change of fortunes. Your friends will also stand by your side. Health of elders in the family will remain perfect. And you could go on a pilgrimage with them.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Today you will be having wonderful times. Colleagues at your workplace will support you and provide all help. You will enjoy your work and will remain involved. You will get name and fame. You may get involved in some romantic ties. Financial position will remain normal. And your relations with loved ones will be nice. Health will remain perfect.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will be drawn towards spiritualism. Life is turning paradoxical for you and you are unable to understand turn of events. Relations with your relatives and colleagues have not gone smooth. You want to explore life from a different angle. Your faith in God will increase and you will take to yoga, prayer and meditation. You will also become noble and gentle.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will be very fortunate in matters of love and finance. Your investments will yield you rich dividends. Your financial position will get strengthened and you will feel more secure. Now you will like to plan for future and will have new ideas. A new person might enter in your life and you will enjoy a cosy relation. Both of you will come closer.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
It is going to be a wonderful day for you. You will receive promotion in your job. This will come with heavy pay package and will match your expectations. Your stature and prestige will also grow. Financially you will remain strong and stable. Those persons who are in politics, media and social services will receive due recognition.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You will be very fortunate today. Your monetary condition will get better. And there are chances that you will receive favorable business proposals too. You may enter into some partnership/collaboration. Those who are desirous of going abroad for jobs and higher studies will also get success. Singles are also likely to get favorable marriage proposals.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is going to be a hard day for you. You may receive setbacks in your business and there could be some losses too. This will make you tense and you will come under stress. But your mate will support you fully and will help you in coming out of the crises. You will also receive timely help from some unexpected person. This will lift your morale.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is going to be a very happy day. You will be enjoying excellent financial condition. Your bank balance will also rise. Your morale will be high and you will be in a positive frame of mind. Peace and harmony will prevail at your home. And you will enjoy your work. You will be interacting with a lot of people and will be making very good friends.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Some persons might try to defame you and bring down your reputation at your workplace. This will make you nervous and you will come under stress. But your bosses and colleagues will back you fully going by your past reputation. Crises will blow over. You will enjoy very good times with your family members and could go to a hotel or restaurant for entertainment.