Today's Horoscope Prediction – 2nd May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

2nd May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:
Birthday Forecast for 2nd May 2024
Moon sextile Mercury on your Solar return chart ensures a good year ahead. This is going to be an amazing time period for you. You will be in a positive frame of mind and will look forward to accomplishing all major goals that you have envisaged. You will have loads of patience to get the difficult task completed. Your colleagues will provide you all support in your pursuit. Your bosses and superior would be generally satisfied with you. You may look for new job avenues. There are possibilities of transfer/posting in your job. Your salary and pay package will increase. Financially you will be well off. There will be joy and bonding in family relations. Auspicious functions like marriage or birth of a new baby possible. You may undertake business journeys that will prove to be very beneficial. You can also invest in gold, real estate or in equity shares and bonds.
2nd May 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, 29
Lucky days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours: Peacock Blue, Purple, White
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will get good results. You will be filled with excitement and will have pleasant time with your family members. You will acquire new property and also plan for new investments. Arrival of new guests will make you happy and you will spend time in welcoming then. Your will recall golden old days.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
An auspicious function will take place in your family today. Happiness will be realized. Financial position will remain stable. Those appearing for interviews or exams will get success. A short business trip too can be undertaken. You will also spare some time for family. Children will perform well in studies.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It is going to be an unfavorable day. You may get hurt. Listening to callous persons will disturb you. And you will not find anything, except to be sad. You would like to be left alone and will avoid meeting people. Your work would also remain incomplete. But your faith in god will help you in overcoming all problems of life.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Favorable planetary position indicates success in your work today. You will be focused and goal oriented. You will have continuous inflow of money and wealth. And you will overtake in money matters. The responsibility of a particular job will remain on you. You will also enjoy perfect relations with your mate.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Today you will face some problems at your workplace. Your superiors will be annoyed with your work and expect better performance from you. Monetary condition will remain tight. You need to avoid stress. Your relations with beloved will improve and you will enjoy good bonding. You will also undertake a long distance journey which will be pleasant.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will perform exceptionally well at your workplace. And the situation will remain normal. Your peers and superiors will keep on supporting you. Your financial position will keep getting better. You will also invite friends to a feast or party at home. There will be very cordial and lively atmosphere in the house.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be nice day. There will be an end to a long standing dispute with your siblings. You will feel better. You will also avoid failing in any disputes at your workplace. The relationship with the partner will be good. All misunderstandings will be resolved. The more you travel, the more benefit you will get.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today your aim will be to work with dedication and sincerity. The task you were aiming for is likely to be completed at this time. You will feel peaceful and better. You will also like to listen to music of your choice. You will also enjoy excellent relations with your love partner. A romantic evening is on the cards.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Some good news related to any relative or family member will be received. You will also become financially more capable and going to attain very strong and stable position. You will also impress people and will get your work done by your good behavior. A short term affair with an unknown person is also indicated.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is going to be a happy day. Your bosses and superiors will be happy with your work. You will be more focused on family and home. Your passion and enthusiasm will continue. You will keep getting good profits in your business. A new job offer too will come. Your enemies and opponents will get defeated. New love ties also look certain.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will have heated discussion with your partner. Even your health could do down. You will also put best efforts in your preparation for exams and interview. However arrival of new guests might disturb you a bit. Success will be achieved by putting best efforts in your job/profession. Financial position will remain normal.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Your health will remain perfect today. Avoid getting entangled with anyone unnecessarily. You will also get success in matters related to land and property. You will also get affection and blessings of elders. Your honour, glory and prestige too will touch new heights. You could also get promoted in your job.