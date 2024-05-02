Today's Horoscope Prediction – 2nd May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

2nd May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 2nd May 2024

Moon sextile Mercury on your Solar return chart ensures a good year ahead. This is going to be an amazing time period for you. You will be in a positive frame of mind and will look forward to accomplishing all major goals that you have envisaged. You will have loads of patience to get the difficult task completed. Your colleagues will provide you all support in your pursuit. Your bosses and superior would be generally satisfied with you. You may look for new job avenues. There are possibilities of transfer/posting in your job. Your salary and pay package will increase. Financially you will be well off. There will be joy and bonding in family relations. Auspicious functions like marriage or birth of a new baby possible. You may undertake business journeys that will prove to be very beneficial. You can also invest in gold, real estate or in equity shares and bonds.

2nd May 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates: 2, 11, 20, 29

Lucky days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours: Peacock Blue, Purple, White

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today you will get good results. You will be filled with excitement and will have pleasant time with your family members. You will acquire new property and also plan for new investments. Arrival of new guests will make you happy and you will spend time in welcoming then. Your will recall golden old days.