Today's Horoscope Prediction – 3rd May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

3rd May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:
Birthday Forecast for 3rd May 2024
Moon semi-square Mercury on your solar return chart will lead to a year that will bring mix results for you. You will be put under tremendous work load. Office deadlines will keep you under stress. Constant work load will give you jitters. You will appear to be a bit shaken. Your colleagues and peers will also add your pressure. Superiors will also keep reminding you about tasks to be completed. But you will not lose patience and emerge victorious in the end. You will be made to work hard to earn money. Expenses could be beyond your control. There may be some tensions in the family and it will be difficult for you convince life partner. But in totality they will support you when you need it most. You will be drawn to social service, charity and religious activity. Health will be okay. You will develop lot of connection during business trips that you will undertake.
Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, 30
Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lucky colours: Green, Khaki, Off-white
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today you will make major gains in your profession. There will be a feeling of satisfaction in the job. There is a possibility of business development too. Financially you will have no major worries. You will also get success in getting government related work done. You will enjoy wonderful equation with your mate.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you will settle all the work on time. Your superiors will be happy with your performance. You can also attend a party or ceremony and will feel peaceful. You will also make good progress in your business. Your children will excel in studies. In all decisions related to career or business, take advice from a senior fellow.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
All the career related tasks will gain momentum and the new work will also be planned. Success will be within your reach. You may also receive an invaluable inheritance. Your work will also be completed very successfully and easily. An auspicious event will be celebrated in the family. You will be full of zeal and enthusiasm.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You will enjoy a wonderful day. Your capability and the efficiency will increase. New job offers will come. Your business too will flourish. Your image will get improved and people will seek your advice. You will also spend your time in recreation. Employees will also receive extra money from their income.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is a wonderful day for you. Time is suitable to take a new job or start a new business venture. Meeting with an influential personality will open the way to progress. Money inflow will be continuous. New romantic ties also look certain. You will also shop for household needs with your spouse. You will also make some efforts to take care of children’s career.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today you will get mixed results. Your enemies and opponents will get defeated. You will be involved in family matters and it will keep you busy. You will be in a no hurry to start a new business venture. Financial position will remain normal. But you will take care to meet small needs of children and family.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
It is going to be a happy day. You will be involved in a cosy relationship with a person known to you. It is going to be a very warm and fulfilling relationship. You will be careful in your financial transactions and will not trust anyone. Your time will be spent in watching and enjoying some entertaining TV programs with family. Financial position will remain comfortable.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
The dilemma that is going on in the mind regarding a change of job will be resolved at this time. Your mate will help you in taking a correct decision. Friendship will increase with your loved ones. Students will get admission in courses/institutes of their choice. You may get big order or some deal will be finalized.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will like to spend some time with your family and friends. And will feel cheerful. It is going to be a good time for people who work in the fields of technology, law, media and medicine. You will also go on a short business trip which will prove to be beneficial. Elders in the family will give their blessings.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is going to be a favorable day. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will also get new business proposals. A love affair might develop with a person known to you. You will also share your secrets with somebody whom you trust and this will make you feel light. You will also go on a trip with your family.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will show good leadership skills at your workplace and will be in the forefront of the competition. Your rivals will get defeated. Your name and fame too will rise. Loved ones will come closer and everyone in the family will get support from each other. Financial position will remain stable. Those looking to go abroad for job will get success.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Today you will be confused a bit. You may develop some misunderstanding with your mate. And will have arguments with your in-laws. You will also get the challenges of enemies repeatedly. But will be able to overpower them. The values of life will be revealed. You will move ahead on your path without any hurdle.