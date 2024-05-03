Today's Horoscope Prediction – 3rd May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

3rd May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 3rd May 2024

Moon semi-square Mercury on your solar return chart will lead to a year that will bring mix results for you. You will be put under tremendous work load. Office deadlines will keep you under stress. Constant work load will give you jitters. You will appear to be a bit shaken. Your colleagues and peers will also add your pressure. Superiors will also keep reminding you about tasks to be completed. But you will not lose patience and emerge victorious in the end. You will be made to work hard to earn money. Expenses could be beyond your control. There may be some tensions in the family and it will be difficult for you convince life partner. But in totality they will support you when you need it most. You will be drawn to social service, charity and religious activity. Health will be okay. You will develop lot of connection during business trips that you will undertake.

3rd May 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates: 3, 12, 21, 30

Lucky days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lucky colours: Green, Khaki, Off-white

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today you will make major gains in your profession. There will be a feeling of satisfaction in the job. There is a possibility of business development too. Financially you will have no major worries. You will also get success in getting government related work done. You will enjoy wonderful equation with your mate.