Today's Horoscope Prediction – 4th November 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

4th November, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi:

Birthday Forecast for 4th November 2024

Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and it will bring mixed results for you for the whole year. You will have to adjust yourselves according to the demands of the situation. There will be many opportunities to grow in your business/job. But you will have to take all decisions with a wise head. All that glitters is not always gold. It will be appropriate to take counsel of your friends/well-wishers. You need to invest your money wisely. Take expert advice before signing a legal document. Be alert in property-related deals, otherwise you may be cheated. Don’t trust any third person blindly. Keep your eyes and ears open. Your financial condition will remain tight and you will have to work hard to earn money. Keep good equation with your bosses. Desist from entering into extra-marital relations else it may prove. Counterproductive. Don’t escalate war of words with your family members. It will be appropriate to adopt a flexible attitude in family ties.

Lucky dates : 4, 13, 22

Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Peach, Pink, Purple

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will go on a long distance tour with your partner leaving you tired. But the amazing company of your mate will ensure there are never any dull moments. And you will be totally relaxed. You will become more liberal in your outlook. And will become quite open in your relationship with other people. You will be interacting a lot more and spend a good amount of time with them.