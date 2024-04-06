Today's Horoscope Prediction – 6th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

6th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 6th April 2024

Moon conjunct Mars on your solar return chart which will bring mixed results for you. You will have a vision of your own to get things done. But will face numerous hurdles. Peers and superiors may not listen to your point of view. And even have some doubts in your abilities to complete the tasks. But you will be able to do come out with flying colours. Financial position will remain normal. You will desist from investing due to risks involved. You will also see ups and downs in your relations with mate. But things will keep moving. Students will have to work hard to get desired results. Relations with siblings will come under test but you will manage. Elders will keep supporting you. You will plan to buy new house or vehicle. It will be wise not to trust some unknown person blindly. Business related trips will keep you busy.

6th April 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 6, 15, 24

Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Peacock Blue, Purple, Brown

Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 5th April 2024:

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

This is going to be a wonderful time for you. You will receive happy news from some source. Your financial position will be extremely good. There are chances of meeting some old friends. Decisions taken by you will give good results. Your prestige in office will increase. You will also spend some relaxing moments with your family. You will remain in high spirits.