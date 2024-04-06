Today's Horoscope Prediction – 7th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

7th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 7th April 2024

Moon semi-sextile Mercury on your solar return chart which ensures an exceptional year ahead. You will get lot of opportunities to make progress in life. Money inflow will be continuous. You will like to explore some new business. And could enter into partnership or joint venture. You will use your communicate skills to best of your advantage. And will win big contract or work order for your concern. You can also get involved in some exciting love relations. Ties will go a distance. You will plan to get married and get settled in life. Students will study hard and get success in exams/interviews. Those looking for jobs abroad will get success. Those in creative line of work will also get acclaim. You can be facilitated publicly for your contribution to society. You will look after your family members well.

7th April 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25

Lucky days : Tuesday, Sunday, Friday

Lucky colours : Red, Off-white, Khaki

Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 7th April 2024:

Aries: (March 21 - April 20)

There would be a lot of traveling, communications and conversation to keep you busy. Arguments with a lover may be blown out of proportion far too easily. Both you and your lover should avoid harping on the words used and try to get to the meaning behind the words instead. Professionally it might seem like stagnation, but it's actually a period of review and rest. Speculation and gambling are not advised right now. It would be wise to be especially clear when it comes to communicating with romantic partners, and children; or take this time to re-examine issues rather than communicating prematurely.