Today's Horoscope Prediction – 7th May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

7th May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 7th May 2024

Moon sextile Saturn on your solar return chart promising very favorable time period ahead. This is going to be a productive time period for you. Your business ventures will see light of the day and become operational. Your partners will fully support you. You will have the confidence to accomplish something big that you have thought for long. You may enter into venture/collaboration with some technical partners. You will be making huge business profits. Those in jobs will also perform exceedingly well and receive a jump or promotion. Salary pay package will be excellent. You may think of buying some business/residential property. Friends will provide support and guidance from time to time. Your life partner will provide support under all circumstances. Other family members will also remain happy with you. You will undertake numerous business journeys.

7th May 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates: 7, 16, 25

Lucky days: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday.

Lucky colours: Peacock Blue, Brown, Khaki

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

The tough time you were facing will come to an end. Your financial position will get better. And business too will boom again. You will also get new employment opportunities. People will start taking note of you. You will also meet an old school/college friend. Some auspicious function might take place.