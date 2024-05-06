Today's Horoscope Prediction – 7th May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

7th May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 7th May 2024
Moon sextile Saturn on your solar return chart promising very favorable time period ahead. This is going to be a productive time period for you. Your business ventures will see light of the day and become operational. Your partners will fully support you. You will have the confidence to accomplish something big that you have thought for long. You may enter into venture/collaboration with some technical partners. You will be making huge business profits. Those in jobs will also perform exceedingly well and receive a jump or promotion. Salary pay package will be excellent. You may think of buying some business/residential property. Friends will provide support and guidance from time to time. Your life partner will provide support under all circumstances. Other family members will also remain happy with you. You will undertake numerous business journeys.
7th May 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates: 7, 16, 25
Lucky days: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday.
Lucky colours: Peacock Blue, Brown, Khaki
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
The tough time you were facing will come to an end. Your financial position will get better. And business too will boom again. You will also get new employment opportunities. People will start taking note of you. You will also meet an old school/college friend. Some auspicious function might take place.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
It is going to be an amazing day. You will feel peaceful and relaxed. Your little efforts at work will also bring good success. It is due to your hard work that you did in the past which gives you advantage now. You will make good gains in your business. And will plan to take up new projects. Those who are single will get good marriage proposal.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will remain very positive and in high spirits. Your relationship will be very important for you in every manner. It makes your life more meaningful. Your ties with your beloved adds different dimension to your life. You will become more serious and committed. You will also enjoy your work. And will be adjust the synergy between the office and the house well.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Today your efforts will bring spectacular results. You will get promoted in your job. Those in business will plan a major expansion. You will also meet an inspiring personality who will enlighten you. There will be peace and harmony in family. You will have fun and entertainment with your family members. Money inflow will be continuous.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
The problems you were facing for some days will start getting solved. Lady luck will smile on you. You could get involved in new romantic ties leading to marriage. You will also get better job opportunities. A short business trip will prove fruitful. The arrival of guests at home will make you happy and keep busy.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is going to be a nice day. You will perform exceptionally well at your workplace. This will make your bosses happy and they will give you additional responsibilities. There will be increase in your marital happiness. You will plan to go out with your beloved for entertainment, amusement and merry making.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will face obstacles at your workplace. There will be conspiracy and plotting against you. You need to remain alert and careful. However, your superiors will give you full support. You will work hard for extra income and also take responsibility properly. A long standing dispute in family will be resolved. A religious trip with family elders is also possible.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You may find a new love interest in your life. He/she will be someone special and to your liking. Your immaculate manners and irrepressible charm will magnetically attract him/her towards you. It is going to be a cosy affair which resulting marriage. Some auspicious function will take place at your home.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will develop religious inclination and will turn spiritual. Your behavior will be gentle and noble. You will also get drawn to a spiritual guru for enlightenment and will be interested in matters of self-realization and truths of life. You will also help the needy and the poor. Your mate will support you fully.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will observe people’s reactions to your behavior and will like to enhance your image. You are honest in your intensions but people take offence at what you say. They also expect a lot from you. You will try to come up to their expectations but may not manage to satisfy everyone. Maybe you need to see your interests too, first of all.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will come in contact with an influential person. He will open the doors of progress for you. This will enhance your stature and your respect too will increase. Those in media, politics and academics will get good name and fame. You will keep on getting financial benefits. You will enjoy good romantic life too.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will be lucky in matters of money and finance. Your investments will yield you rich dividends. This makes your financial position stable and strong. You can also get involved with some person whom you will meet at an outside place. It will lead to a rollicking affair. You will also avoid arguments with colleagues.