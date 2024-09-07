Today's Horoscope Prediction – 7th September 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

7th September, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 7th September 2024
Moon semi-square Sun on your solar return chart which will bring some mixed results for you. Your financial condition will remain stable and strong. And you will also do well in your business/profession. But you will have to work hard and put in lot of efforts. Your work would get completed but not without delay. Your enemies/opponents will trouble you. And you will find resistance even from colleagues at your workplace. They will not agree to your views. But your bosses will keep supporting you. Those who are jobless will get good job offers. Health of an elderly family member may be a cause of some concern. But your partner will support you. And you will be enjoying good times in your domestic life. You will enjoy good bonding with your siblings. You will also make lot of friends and will be socializing a lot. Auspicious functions will keep taking place. And you will go to an exotic destination with your family.
7th September 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 7, 16, 25
Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
Lucky colours : Green, Blue, Red
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It will be nice day. You will receive some unexpected benefits. By stroke of good luck you will receive a legacy from your ancestral property. It would be in the form of gift deed or will. You will be very lucky as it will involve a huge amount of money. This will make your mate happy. You will plan for future.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Some issues would bother you. You will have minor health issues. Expenses will increase. Sources of income will dry. You may have to borrow money at high interest rate. You will be a bit down and listless. But your mate will provide valuable support in this hour of need. Even your friends would be there for every help you need.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today you will be involved in religious activities. Your spiritual nature will come to the fore. You will develop compassion and love for people in dire need of help. And will do everything possible from your side to help the deserving ones. This will make you mentally peaceful. You could also be involved in charitable and social activities.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Those in politics or social services will get recognition for their contribution to society. And could be facilitated at some public function. You will get connected to masses and get lot of name and fame. Those in academics will get some honorarium or scholarship. Arrival of unexpected guest would keep you busy. Your mate will remain your biggest strength.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Tough times you were facing will come to an end. You will get involved with your work. Yours talent would be finally recognized. And you will be rewarded suitably. Your colleagues will feel a lot more assured. You will also witness improved relations with your mate. He/she will listen to you and provide all support. Your financial position too will improve.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It is going to be a nice day. You will receive very good news at your workplace. You will be promoted. This will come with a high rise in salary. It will make you cheerful. You will be appreciated by your colleagues at your workplace. You would share the news with your mate. You will also gift him/her an expensive item.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
A family member will introduce you to some person. He/ she will impress you a lot. And you will think in terms of maintaining good relation with that person. You will feel a lot more positive and assured. You will also have amazing time at your workplace. Your colleagues will look at you with lot of expectation.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will look for good job opening. And would explore all available options. You will also be getting a fair amount of success. Your communication skills will be excellent and you will win new admirers. You will start taking life from a positive angle. Those in politics will get success. Financially you will grow.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Today you will gain. You will show love towards your family and also establish good relations with them. You would pay full attention to your work. and secure gains. Health of elderly persons in the family will remain good. You will have financial gains. And will spend time with family.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Your plans will not get completed. And will hit a road block. There would be obstacles. You will feel a bit restless and might have to undergo mental agony. Students will indulge in useless activities. And will find it difficult to concentrate on studies. You will have financial worries to tackle with. And even your health will remain low.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will make wonderful progress at your workplace. You will receive auspicious news and opportunity for employment. Your bosses will support you. And your work will get accomplished. You will make new friends. Your equation with partner will remain good. Monetary condition will remain stable. And there will be warmth in family ties.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
It is not going to be a very favorable day for you. Your expenses will increase and you will be spending a lot on household items. Your important work will get struck and will not get completed. You will also make plans to shift your house. There could be some religious ceremony at your house.