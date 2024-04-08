Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 8th April 2024

Venus semi-square Jupiter on your solar return chart which is good. It is going to be an excellent year ahead. You will take challenges with confidence. And hurdles won’t deter you. You will remain in a positive frame of mind. There could be some promotion in office. And also new job offers could come. You will think carefully before arriving at a decision. Your name and fame will increase. Those in politics, social activities or media will make good progress. Students will get admissions in courses of their choice. Those planning to go abroad for higher studies will get success. Friends and family will support you fully. Relations with soul mate will remain perfect. There will be no financial worries. You will get involved in religious and spiritual activities. Singles will get suitable marriage proposals. Love-affairs also look possible. Atmosphere at home will be peaceful.

8th April 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Pink, Orange, Violet

Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 8th April 2024:

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You have been caught in family ties. Some issues of vital importance need special attention. There is difference of opinion among family members as to how thing should be done. After a prolonged discussion you will be able to put your point forward and convince others. Things are looking up in office matters too. Your views will be heard.