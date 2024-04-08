Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 8th April 2024
Venus semi-square Jupiter on your solar return chart which is good. It is going to be an excellent year ahead. You will take challenges with confidence. And hurdles won’t deter you. You will remain in a positive frame of mind. There could be some promotion in office. And also new job offers could come. You will think carefully before arriving at a decision. Your name and fame will increase. Those in politics, social activities or media will make good progress. Students will get admissions in courses of their choice. Those planning to go abroad for higher studies will get success. Friends and family will support you fully. Relations with soul mate will remain perfect. There will be no financial worries. You will get involved in religious and spiritual activities. Singles will get suitable marriage proposals. Love-affairs also look possible. Atmosphere at home will be peaceful.
8th April 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Pink, Orange, Violet
Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 8th April 2024:
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You have been caught in family ties. Some issues of vital importance need special attention. There is difference of opinion among family members as to how thing should be done. After a prolonged discussion you will be able to put your point forward and convince others. Things are looking up in office matters too. Your views will be heard.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You have been able to communicate certain things clearly that you want to be done to your peers and superiors. They were resisting but now they understand what you want to say. You will be interested in investing some money for your future in the form of bank deposits, shares, bonds and mutual funds. You will spend a nice day with your mate.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
You will be overtaken by memories of the past. You will remember certain events and persons of your family which will make you nostalgic. Now you will think in terms of reestablishing your relations with old friends and relatives. And remember well past days. Financially you will be stable. Health appears to be perfect. And there will be joy and bonding in family ties.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your outlook towards life in general has changed. Now you appear to understand the things better. You do not make an opinion about people without considering all aspects. You enter into a relation with persons after evaluating all pros and cons. You will be interacting more with your colleagues at your work place. And there will be some good news in office that will keep you happy.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will be drawn to spiritualism and occult sciences. And will like to explore them with deep interest. Your overall nature will also become spiritual and gentle. Your financial position will remain normal. You will be interested in going for fun- filled trip with your family. Working atmosphere at your office will remain coordinal. Children will shine in studies.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You will receive excellent benefits on financial front. There will be a large inflow of money from investments that you have made. This will make you think of improving your life style. And you will be spending a large amount on buying expensive items that are useful in domestic life. Your partner and children will be a source of joy and happiness.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You have been kept busy at your office due to heavy work load. And you were working overtime. This put you under some stress too. And you neglected your health also. You also were not able to give full time to your sweetheart. Now you will be thinking in terms of maintaining proper balance between personal and professional life. And give equal time to both.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Those who are in politics may get some important positions. And for those who are in educational line luck will shine too. You may be given some awards, rewards or fellow ship for your efforts. Things will move in the right direction. Friends and colleagues will give you right advice in matters concerning your interests.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
Your health may turn delicate all of a sudden. You will require urgent medical attention. This may bother you for some time. Do not take it lightly. You will be also required to take a break from work and have rest for some time. But your family members and mate will look after you very well. Thus keeping you happy and in good spirits.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Issues that were bothering you for some times now will suddenly come in the open. You will be left wondering at this sudden turn of events. You will find it a little difficult to coup with these problems. But your friends, colleagues and family members will come to your help at the right time and will support you fully. You will also show grit and determination.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Love is knocking your door. You will be entering into an exciting relation with a charming person. Life will appear to be totally different now. And you will feel the joy and warmth of love in the company of this amazing person. You may also think of getting married now. Your family will not oppose this idea. Financially you will be stable.