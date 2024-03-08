Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th March 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th March 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 8th March 2024
Moon square Jupiter on your solar return chart ensures an exciting year ahead. Money and wealth will keep coming. You will remain positive and your spirits will remain high. You will be willing to take challenges and will be popular. You will enjoy the attention that you will get. You will draw people by your magnetic personality and will be able to get work done. Your efforts will be appreciated by peers and superiors. Your financial condition will remain stable. You will come in contact with lot of influential persons. Your business will flourish. Your romantic life will be good and there are chances of falling in an intense and passionate love affair with a person known to you. Lovebirds will have a good time and will enjoy every moment of it. You enjoy travelling and will get a lot of chance to travel, especially for leisure. Your health will remain perfect.
8th March 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Red, Purple, Magenta
Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 8th March 2024:
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
The good times you are enjoying will continue. Your financial position will keep getting better and stronger. You will continue to enjoy good times at your workplace. Your popularity will keep on increasing. Your professional circle will continue to grow. Loved ones will value family ties. Health will remain perfect. And you will remain in a positive frame of mind.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
A well-guarded secret of yours will be out. This will cause you dismay and discomfort. Your reputation will get tarnished a bit. Sometime past catches us. But your friends and family will keep supporting you because it was an unintentional mistake. Your faith in God will help you in tiding over the crises. You will get stronger.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
It will be a wonderful day. You will get rewarded for your hard work and could be facilitated publically. Your name and fame will rise. You will become a role model for others. Your family will be proud of your achievements. You will earn respect of your family members. Your mate will develop liking for you. Financially you will sit pretty.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
Your disputes with your business partner will get settled. And you will be able to recover back your money. Your family atmosphere will be very peaceful. And you will enjoy good times with your mate. You will serve your elders with dedication. And can get involved in social services in a big way. Students will do well in studies.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
It is going to be a very fortunate day. Money inflow will be fast and your monetary condition will remain good. There will be major gain in your profession/business. Those in electronic, telecommunication, media and entertainment industry will get good benefits. You would also plan a short trip out of town with your mate.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
It will be a very tough day for you. You will face sudden problems at your workplace. And there could be differences of opinion with seniors on some issue. But you will be using tact and intelligence to solve the dispute. You will also get involved with family matters and need to take a definite stand on some matter. You will resolve the matter.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Lady luck will smile on you. You will work extra for the income and get success. You will create a good image and guide your relatives and friends. You will turn out to be a better advisor than a friend. At work place you will seek advice of your seniors. And will take every decision with their discretion and pay full attention in the work.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Today you will feel tormented in your personal relations. You will have mood swings and will be emotionally disturbed. There can be differences of opinion with your mate. Your behavior will put him/her off. But you need to sort out things quickly. There could be need to become a bit more flexible and introspect deeply. You will feel better.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be happy day. Your prestige will increase. Your work will bring you applause. You will work to the best of your abilities. Financial position will remain good. You will plan for future. Short term trips will prove beneficial for you. Singles would get appropriate marriage proposals. You will develop religious inclinations.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is going to be a testing day for you. You will be kept busy. There would be an additional work load at your office that you have to manage single handedly. But you will not be afraid. And accept the challenge. You will also have to deal with issues at your home. You may have urgent requirement of cash for some purpose.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
Today you will have luck on your side. Money and wealth will keep coming. New business proposals will come. You can enter into partnership/joint venture. Job seeks would get suitable offers. Those appearing for interviews/exams will get success. You will get loan from bank for construction of your house. Lovebirds will enjoy wonderful bonding.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You will appear a totally difficult person. Your personality will undergo a sea-change. Your mutual desires would come to an end. You will be drawn towards spiritualism and will develop religious inclination. There will be change from deep inside. You will develop interest in occult sciences and in matters of self-realization.