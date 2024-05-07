Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 8th May 2024
The New Moon on your solar return chart will herald a new beginning in your life. It will be turning out to be a period of life time. Luck will shine on you and you will bask in the glory of your achievements. There would be umpteen opportunity that would come your way. It will be a very gainful year from economic point of you. Additional sources of income would be tapped. You will be provided with numerable opportunities/circumstances to go ahead in life. You will be able to put into reality many projects that you have been thinking of taking for a long time. Your popularity among colleagues and friends would be high. There are chances of birth of a new baby in your family. Auspicious function will take place. Your social stature will rise and you will also be honored in some major function. If you are in politics or social service then you will be able to do a lot for society. Your efforts will be appreciated. You will like to go on a fun filled vacation with your family.
8th May 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26
Lucky days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Lucky colours: Blue, Green, Violet
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
Today good things are indicated. There will be lot of love shown to you and you will thrive on it. You might delay a journey so you can spent more time with your lover. Your income sources will be good. A chance meeting with a very influential person will lead to a new job opening. You may be invited to some feast or party.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You can be in for a trying time when hardly anything works out the way you want. You may not feel energetic enough to deal with the problems that seem to constantly come your way. You will make a deep analysis of yourself and people around you. Introspection will help. Financial position will remain normal.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Be aware of your goal as you are ready what to expect. If you goal is marriage, you need to make the path more commitment oriented than it is now. You will enjoy your work. And will be very ambitious. Your efforts for getting money will be fruitful. There will be new job opportunities in your career. Even your business will flourish.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is a right day to sort out differences with your mate. They have been coming in the way of a harmonious time. You will find that an open discussion works wonder. Your bosses and colleagues would be very supportive. Your plans will be implemented and you will get praise. You will also be in a strong financial position.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
There are strong chances of getting involved with a person a little order than you. Wary at first, you will find that you get along just fine and this will boost your morale. Health will remain perfect. You will also get a new job offer. And flow of money and wealth will be continuous. You could undertake a business trip.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Don’t let your ego come in the way of good relations or you will stand to lose a lot. You might decide to go on a long distance journey with your lover. There may be some ego clashes and hot exchange of words at your workplace. Enemies might conspire against you. But you will remain unaffected. And try to live a balanced life style.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You could get involved with someone in another town. A long distance courtship will begin and become the focal point of your life with all its excitement. Your superiors will be very happy with your sincere efforts and will appreciate whole heartedly. You will achieve goals you have set.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
Your tendency to act on impulse will benefit you and give you a good understanding of your love mate’s behavior. You may go out on a short vacation with him/her. Things will be all right. Your financial position will remain tight. And you will feel load of extra work pressure. But will meet deadlines.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You are likely to have a setback in your working life which can affect other areas as well. Romantic life can suffer a little as some differences begin to arise. You will be open to new job offers and business venture. Financial position will remain stable. Those in politics, social activities and media will get appreciation and acclaim for their contribution to society.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You may need to be decisive at this point of time. You have a lot to do and scarcely anytime so you have to tackle things in your love life on a priority basis. Your income would be meager but expenses will increase. Friends will help whenever need arise. You will meet an influential person.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will have lot of energy to make your love affair progress. Encouragement from your side can spur your sweetheart on to a complete a few important task. You will be given additional responsibilities at your workplace and will accept the challenge. You will perform your duties efficiently. Property related disputes will get resolved.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
If you are doing something new, you are likely to be taken up by this new experience. You are going to experience a whole new world of romance and common interests. You will be socializing a lot. Contacts with people will prove to be fruitful. You will feel happy and prosperous. You will explore new avenues for job.