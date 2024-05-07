Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th May 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th May, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 8th May 2024

The New Moon on your solar return chart will herald a new beginning in your life. It will be turning out to be a period of life time. Luck will shine on you and you will bask in the glory of your achievements. There would be umpteen opportunity that would come your way. It will be a very gainful year from economic point of you. Additional sources of income would be tapped. You will be provided with numerable opportunities/circumstances to go ahead in life. You will be able to put into reality many projects that you have been thinking of taking for a long time. Your popularity among colleagues and friends would be high. There are chances of birth of a new baby in your family. Auspicious function will take place. Your social stature will rise and you will also be honored in some major function. If you are in politics or social service then you will be able to do a lot for society. Your efforts will be appreciated. You will like to go on a fun filled vacation with your family.

8th May 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26

Lucky days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Lucky colours: Blue, Green, Violet

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

Today good things are indicated. There will be lot of love shown to you and you will thrive on it. You might delay a journey so you can spent more time with your lover. Your income sources will be good. A chance meeting with a very influential person will lead to a new job opening. You may be invited to some feast or party.