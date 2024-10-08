Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 8th October 2024

Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and it will bring mixed results for you. You will have a vision of your own to get things done. But will face numerous hurdles. Peers and superiors may not listen to your point of view. And even have some doubts in your abilities to complete the tasks. But you will be able to do come out with flying colours. Financial position will remain normal. You will desist from investing due to risks involved. You will also see ups and downs in your relations with mate. But things will keep moving. Students will have to work hard to get desired results. Relations with siblings will come under test but you will manage. Elders will keep supporting you. You will plan to buy new house or vehicle. It will be wise not to trust some unknown person blindly. Business related trips will keep you busy.

8th October 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26

Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

Lucky colours : Peacock Blue, Purple, Brown

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

This will be a very good day from all angles. You will receive good business profits. Your relations with your peers and superiors at work place will be nice. Your partner will also support you willingly in all matters. Your child will clear some important examination. This will bring joy to you. And you may spend a day out with family for relaxation.