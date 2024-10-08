Today's Horoscope Prediction – 8th October 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

8th October, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 8th October 2024
Moon square Saturn on your solar return chart and it will bring mixed results for you. You will have a vision of your own to get things done. But will face numerous hurdles. Peers and superiors may not listen to your point of view. And even have some doubts in your abilities to complete the tasks. But you will be able to do come out with flying colours. Financial position will remain normal. You will desist from investing due to risks involved. You will also see ups and downs in your relations with mate. But things will keep moving. Students will have to work hard to get desired results. Relations with siblings will come under test but you will manage. Elders will keep supporting you. You will plan to buy new house or vehicle. It will be wise not to trust some unknown person blindly. Business related trips will keep you busy.
8th October 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates: 8, 17, 26
Lucky days : Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday
Lucky colours : Peacock Blue, Purple, Brown
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
This will be a very good day from all angles. You will receive good business profits. Your relations with your peers and superiors at work place will be nice. Your partner will also support you willingly in all matters. Your child will clear some important examination. This will bring joy to you. And you may spend a day out with family for relaxation.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
You will be setting goals for yourself to get the tasks completed. And with your efforts will come closer to success. This will bring you good results. There will be increase in income. Some auspicious function may take place at your home. You will be meeting many friends and relatives whom you have not seen for a long time. There will be joy and happiness all around.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
There will be peace and happiness all around. You will focus on your work and will be able to achieve goals that you have set. This will enhance your reputation at your work place. And you will be talked of highly by your peers and superiors. You will be drawn to social service and spiritualism in a big way. And will be spending generously to help others.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You have become quite open in your relations with other people. And now you are interacting a lot more and spending a good amount of time with them. You were facing some minor health problems but there will be marked improvement now. Some person might try to take advantage of your liberal nature. But you will remain alert and will not fall in any trap.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
You will be planning to explore new areas for your business. Idea is to expand now and have growing profits. You will get success in your pursuit. You will be interacting a lot with people of your interest and try to implement suggestions that they give for your business. There are chances of getting involved in relation with an office colleague for a short time period.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Your economic position will be very good. You will also think of investing your money on a long term basis. You will also apply for loan to some bank/financial institutions for your business projects. You will get success in your endeavor after some initial hiccups. Those who are students will give full attention to their studies.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
You will enjoy a very beneficial time period. Your colleagues will develop sudden interests in your ideas that you have for your organization. And will try to implement them after a fruitful discussion. Your relatives will also help you in solving some matters in which you are involved. You will have substantial financial gains and this will make your partner happy.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You will have a good day. There are chances of having a meeting with an influential person today. It will prove to be very beneficial in the long run for you. Your relations with those whom you love will be nice. And you will come closer to each other. Your income will increase and you may gift an expensive and beautiful item to your mate.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
This is going to be a very fortunate day for you. You will be making major financial gains. And your plans at your work place will also get approval from superiors. If you are applying for some tender for a government related contract then you will get success. Your relations with your partner will be normal. And your children will bring cheer to you.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
You will feel frustrated that things are not turning the way you want. Your office colleagues are not listening to you and get into unnecessary arguments. It adds to your stress and tension. Your health has also taken a beating for the worse. Financially also you are in doldrums. You need to just sit back a bit and relax. Things will start showing up.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be offered a new job which will turn out to be your liking. You will like to discuss things with your family members before taking a decision. You will grow financially. And will also get involved in some major initiative of public interest. You will be interacting a lot with people from different walks of life. This will enhance your reputation and prestige.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You could be in the center of some controversy involving your neighbours. They will level false allegations against you and will try to tarnish your image. You will appear to be shaken by this sudden turn of events. But you will refuse to bow down and face the situation boldly. Your friends and family will remain on your side and your opponents will not be able to get success in their designs.