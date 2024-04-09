Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

9th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 9th April 2024
Moon semi-square Saturn on your solar return chart which will bring mixed results. You will find lot of openings. There will be ample opportunities in your career and business. But you will remain confused. You will be a bit reluctant to take decisions. You will also face stiff competition at your workplace. Your bosses will support you but people will be jealous of you. They may try to tarnish your reputation. But you will have no major financial worries. Your mate and children will support you. Relations with family members will remain coordinal. Auspicious function will take place in your family. You may also attend religious gathering and visit religious places. Those in politics and social activities will get recognition for their contribution to society.
9th April 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Monday
Lucky colours : Saffron, Coffee-Colour, Navy Blue
Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 9th April 2024:
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
You will receive some very good news about your child coming out with flying colours in some competitive exam. This will gladden your heart. Overall atmosphere in the family will be one of joy and cheer. You will hold a discussion with your child about future plans. You will be in happy mood and will celebrate by going out with family
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
An elderly member in the family will hold some important discussions with you concerning family ties. He /she will give you vital advice. And you will be very much appreciative and thankful to that person. You will understand life from a totally different perspective. And will become wiser in handling of situation in family ties. And will understand the things better.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Your partner will tell you certain things that will leave you surprised. You will be amazed at the understanding and maturity of your mate. There may be a need to put the things properly now. You will introspect about your general behavior and would do those things that will make your partner happy. Your partner will be very much understandable.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
You were having a secret love affair for a fairly long period. But things will now come in the open. People in hushed tone will talk about you. This may be cause of some anxiety to you. But you need to take things coolly. This is just a passing phase. Things will settle down soon. You will keep yourself busy in work and also might develop some creative interest.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
This is going to be a fruitful day for you. You will be in good mood and your spirits will be high. You will look forward to spending your day in the company of your family. And can go out for relaxation and some light moments. Partner will do everything to keep you happy. There will be great bonding, trust and joy in family relations.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
You were thinking of taking some job abroad. You will receive some good news about a job offer. This will match your expectations. There will be discussion in the family about this job offer. Family members will support your decision in this matter. This is going to be a big opportunity for you which will take your career to dizzy heights.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
This is going to be a very excellent day for you. You will receive unexpected news of huge financial benefits. Your sweetheart will have great faith and confidence in your abilities. You will be involved in family affairs and spend later part of the day with your near and dear ones. Family members will feel inspired in your presence.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
You are often inclined to think that you have ability to do great things in life. You have the attitude and required skills that one need to get success. Now you think it is the right time to put your best foot forward. Your peers and superiors will encourage you to realize goals that you have in your mind. Everyone will be very much appreciative of your efforts.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
You have come to that stage in life from where there is no looking back now. You have grown in confidence and enjoy great bonding with people in general. You are man with the Midas touch. People are highly impressed by you and respect your view point. People in your organization are in awe of you. You inspire others by your outlook.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
Things will move in the wrong direction. Some person might make a false allegation against you. This could tarnish your image in society. Your friends and colleagues may tend to avoid you. This will make you feel restless. But you will find some unexpected support coming from an unknown quarter. This will surprise you and will help in coming out of this problem quickly.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
You will be receiving some favorable feedback about your general behavior and outlook from an important person in your organization. This will boost your image in the eyes of your fellow colleagues. And you will be receiving some important responsibility too. This news is going to make your family members feel upbeat and they will be in great spirits.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
Some person wanted to trap and deceive you. But you came out unscathed. Luck was on your side. But now you are very careful in dealing with other people when it comes to your personal relations. Also you have become a bit wary. But it does not always pay that way. Not all people are clever and manipulative.