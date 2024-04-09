Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th April 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

9th April, 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 9th April 2024

Moon semi-square Saturn on your solar return chart which will bring mixed results. You will find lot of openings. There will be ample opportunities in your career and business. But you will remain confused. You will be a bit reluctant to take decisions. You will also face stiff competition at your workplace. Your bosses will support you but people will be jealous of you. They may try to tarnish your reputation. But you will have no major financial worries. Your mate and children will support you. Relations with family members will remain coordinal. Auspicious function will take place in your family. You may also attend religious gathering and visit religious places. Those in politics and social activities will get recognition for their contribution to society.

9th April 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Monday

Lucky colours : Saffron, Coffee-Colour, Navy Blue

Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 9th April 2024:

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

You will receive some very good news about your child coming out with flying colours in some competitive exam. This will gladden your heart. Overall atmosphere in the family will be one of joy and cheer. You will hold a discussion with your child about future plans. You will be in happy mood and will celebrate by going out with family