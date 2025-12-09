Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th December, 2025: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast.

9th December 2025 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 9th December 2025

Mars square Saturn on your solar return chart creates a year of strong willpower and valuable lessons in patience. You’ll want quick progress, but delays may test your endurance. Use this time to build persistence — success achieved slowly will be long-lasting. Professionally, extra effort will be needed to meet expectations, yet recognition eventually follows. Keep finances organized; avoid overspending. Family life stays peaceful if you manage your temper and listen more. Travel brings growth and new perspectives. Relationship prospects are positive — marriage or commitment discussions may arise. Students perform well through disciplined study. Stay consistent; challenges this year shape you into a stronger version of yourself.

Lucky Dates: 9, 18, 27



Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday, Sunday



Lucky Colours: Red, Purple, Off-white

‘Forecast for Today’

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

This relationship could flounder while your dilly dallies about petty matters. Sustaining it needs a little bit of effort. Concentrate on what matters to both of you for what is important in the long run. Your talent and capability will come before the people. The placement of Jupiter will enlighten the path of your progress. The purchase of a new thing is possible.

