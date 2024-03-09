Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th March 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

9th March 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.

Birthday Forecast for 9th March 2024

Moon conjunct Venus on your solar return chart ensuring a very fortunate period ahead. You will make good progress in your profession/business. New ventures can be initiated. And you will be getting very favorable business proposals. Your associates will also support you fully. You will plan major expansion. Your sales will grow and your profits too will rise. Those in job will be promoted. You can also get work related contracts from abroad. You will be taking big projects and also completing them. And will remain busy during the whole year. You will also undertake lot of business related trips. You will have no financial worries. New love ties are indicated. Marriage can be finalized. Family atmosphere will be wonderful. And family members will respect each other and will have warm feelings. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.

9th March 2024 Birthday Forecast

Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27

Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Tuesday

Lucky colours : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 9th March 2024:

Aries : (March 21 - April 20)

It is going to be a hard day. Your financial position will get worse. You may have to take financial help from someone. Your bosses will put pressure on you to show results. There is danger of losing job too. You will have to very careful. And speak politely with others. Your mate will remain your major strength and will keep supporting.