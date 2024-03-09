Today's Horoscope Prediction – 9th March 2024: Leo, Libra, etc Zodiac Sunshine Birthday Forecast

9th March 2024 - Daily Horoscope Prediction by Rashi: Your one-stop place to check your today's astrology prediction. Let’s check what's your star telling about you & sunshine.
Birthday Forecast for 9th March 2024
Moon conjunct Venus on your solar return chart ensuring a very fortunate period ahead. You will make good progress in your profession/business. New ventures can be initiated. And you will be getting very favorable business proposals. Your associates will also support you fully. You will plan major expansion. Your sales will grow and your profits too will rise. Those in job will be promoted. You can also get work related contracts from abroad. You will be taking big projects and also completing them. And will remain busy during the whole year. You will also undertake lot of business related trips. You will have no financial worries. New love ties are indicated. Marriage can be finalized. Family atmosphere will be wonderful. And family members will respect each other and will have warm feelings. Auspicious functions will keep taking place.
9th March 2024 Birthday Forecast
Lucky dates : 9, 18, 27
Lucky days : Wednesday, Friday, Tuesday
Lucky colours : Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
Your Daily Horoscope Prediction 9th March 2024:
Aries : (March 21 - April 20)
It is going to be a hard day. Your financial position will get worse. You may have to take financial help from someone. Your bosses will put pressure on you to show results. There is danger of losing job too. You will have to very careful. And speak politely with others. Your mate will remain your major strength and will keep supporting.
Taurus : (April 21 - May 21)
Today you will be involved in multiple activities. It will be a nice day. You will give attention to your career and business. And will discharge your social and family responsibilities too. The worries that were causing you stress will come an end. Your financial position will remain excellent. You may buy a new vehicle. Health will remain perfect.
Gemini : (May 22 - June 21)
Today you will face problems. You would be hopeful of finding a new job but your hopes will not get fulfilled. And your expectations will be hampered. You will face unnecessary criticism from your detractors. Your financial position will remain normal. Children will not perform well in studies. Relations with brothers will also come under some strain.
Cancer : (June 22 - July 22)
It is going to be an exciting day. You may be involved in a cosy relation with a person working in your office. Lovebirds will enjoy a wonderful period of love and romance. You will be committed and would be interested in a long lasting relation. You might have to take help of elders in this matter. They will be willing and give full support.
Leo : (July 23 - August 23)
Today you will give time to family and house despite being very busy. You would have some urgent matters to tackle. You will realize your responsibilities and will give full attention. You will be involved in fruitful discussions with your mate. Financial position will remain stable. And you will have plans to put your money in the safe custody of bank.
Virgo : (August 24 - September 22)
Today luck will favour you. You will have many achievements. Your work will get appreciated and you will win confidence of your bosses. Students will do well in studies and their enthusiasm to do something will take them forward. Marriage proposals for your younger brother/sister could get finalized. Your partner will play a major role. You will make good income from shares invested in stock market.
Libra : (September 23 - October 23)
Today you will show lot of grit and determination to come out of your problems. Your enemies will be badly trounced. Financially you will be in a very stable condition. You will also take decisions with great discretion at your workplace. You will also settle disputes with government in your favour. Your family ties too will show improvement.
Scorpio : (October 24 - November 22)
There are chances of going abroad for job or higher studies. You may plan to settle permanently. Your financial condition will keep improving. You could also invest in some offshore company shares. And will make good profits. You could also enter into joint venture/collaboration with an overseas concern. You would also make good use of your foreign contacts.
Sagittarius : (November 23 - December 21)
It is going to be a fortunate day. You will work with dedication at your workplace and will get interesting results. You will be full of self-confidence and will pay attention to your work. Your bosses will give a favorable report. You might propose to a person whom you like. It will be a case of love at first sight. Financially there will be no problem.
Capricorn : (December 22 - January 20)
It is going to be a happy day. You will make good profits from shares investment. You could also propose to some person working in your office. He/she also has a liking for you. And will reciprocate positively. You will be enjoying your times with your family. And decide to go for sightseeing, shopping or movies. Students will do well in studies.
Aquarius : (January 21 - February 18)
It is going to be a nice day. You will keep working sincerely at your workplace with full devotion. Your attitude will impress your superiors. You could be promoted to a very responsible position. It will come with a good increase in salary structure. Your business profits too would increase. Ties with your mate will keep on increasing. He/she can gift you an expensive or valuable item.
Pisces : (February 19 - March 20)
You would enjoy very good time period. Fortune will favour you. Your name and fame will increase. Financially you will do well. Your goodwill will increase at your work place. And will win confidence of your seniors. There are indications of a chance meeting with a stranger at an outside place. You will have a cosy affair leading to marriage.