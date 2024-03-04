13 shops gutted in fire at Mohipur fishing port in Bangladesh

Dhaka: At least 13 shops were gutted in a fire in Mohipur fishing port in Bangladesh's Patuakhali district, local media reported.

The fire broke out in a fish store and later spread to nearby shops, Dhaka Tribune reported.

It was spotted in Akon's fish farm after which locals attempted to extinguish it.

The fire was controlled in two hours, as per Kalapara Fire Service Station Officer Ilias Hossain.

A fireman was injured in the fire fighting operation who was rushed to hospital, the fire service official said.

Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (IANS)

Also Read: Meghalaya: BSF Thwarts Assault at Indo-Bangladesh Border

Also Watch: