Gaza ceasefire negotiations show ‘constructive’ progress: Joint Statement

Doha: The Gaza ceasefire talks were held here in a positive atmosphere and showed “constructive” progress, said Qatar, the United States and Egypt in a joint statement on Friday.

The statement said that a “bridging proposal” has been presented by Qatar, the United States, and Egypt to Hamas and Israel, which is consistent with the principles of UN Security Council Resolution No. 2735, which calls for an “immediate, comprehensive, and thorough” ceasefire in Gaza to end the conflict.

The statement added that working groups will continue technical work in the coming days to negotiate the details of implementing the agreement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement also noted that senior officials from the governments of Qatar, the United States, and Egypt will hold talks in Cairo before the end of next week with the goal of concluding the deal.

“There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay,” it said. Qatar, the United States, and Egypt have been working to mediate an agreement between Hamas and Israel in Gaza. Multiple rounds of ceasefire discussions in recent months have yielded no results. (IANS)

Also Read: Israel agrees to resume ceasefire talks in Gaza

Also Watch: