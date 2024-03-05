Israel: Indian Man Killed, 2 Other Injured in Missile Attack

MARGALIOT: In a tragic incident, an Indian national was allegedly killed and two were injured in an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon.

As per reports, the missile struck an orchard in a plantation near the northern border community of Margaliot in the northern border.

The deceased has been identified as Patnibin Maxwell who hailed from Kerala and the injured were identified as Bush Joseph and Paul Melvin.

Both the injured victims were rushed to the hospital for medical assistance. George was taken to Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva and underwent surgery. He suffered injuries on face and body.