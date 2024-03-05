Israel: Indian Man Killed, 2 Other Injured in Missile Attack

MARGALIOT: In a tragic incident, an Indian national was allegedly killed and two were injured in an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon.
As per reports, the missile struck an orchard in a plantation near the northern border community of Margaliot in the northern border.
The deceased has been identified as Patnibin Maxwell who hailed from Kerala and the injured were identified as Bush Joseph and Paul Melvin.
Both the injured victims were rushed to the hospital for medical assistance. George was taken to Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva and underwent surgery. He suffered injuries on face and body.
Meanwhile, Melvin, who hailed from Idukki district in Kerala, has been sent to Ziv hospital with minor injuries in Safed city.
31-year-old Patnibin Maxwell was living in Israel for two months on an employee contract. He was working on a farm at the time of the attack.
The Israeli embassy in India expressed grief over the Indian national’s death and offered assistance from Israeli medical institutions to those injured in the attack.
Taking to X, the Embassy wrote: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organization Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon. Our prayers and thoughts naturally go to the families of the bereaved and those of the injured. Israeli Medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured who are being treated by our very best medical staff. Israel regards equally all nationals, Israeli or foreign, who are injured or killed due to terrorism.”
"We will be there to support the families and offer them assistance. Our countries, who are sadly well versed in civilian loss, stand united in hopes of a speedy recovery for the injured and solace for the family of the bereaved," the Embassy tweeted.
