Mahatma Gandhi statue will become symbol of Japan-India friendship: Masahiro Komura

TOKYO: Japan's Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Masahiro Komura said on Sunday that the statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed in Nishikasai will become a familiar symbol of Japan-India friendship and exchanges to the local people.

Koumura attended the unveiling ceremony of a bust of Mahatma Gandhi by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held in the Edogawa Ward of Nishikasai in Tokyo on Sunday. The ceremony was hosted by the Embassy of India in Tokyo and the Edogawa Ward. Along with the Japanese Minister and EAM Jaishankar, India's Ambassador to Japan Sibi George and Edogawa Ward Mayor Saito Takeshi also attended the event.

In his speech at the ceremony, Komura stated that India is Japan's "Special Strategic Global Partner" that shares fundamental values and strategic interests with Japan, and that the area of people-to-people exchanges in the relationship between the two countries has great potential for future development.

At the event, EAM Jaishankar spotlighted that "Bapu's achievements" continue to inspire everyone to this day and his message of peace and non-violence remains timeless.

His principles are even more relevant today when the world sees so much conflict, tension and polarization," the EAM said at the unveiling ceremony. The EAM is in Tokyo to attend the eighth meeting of the Quad foreign ministers on Monday where the grouping - comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States - will review and build on continuing initiatives and announce deliverable outcomes. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘Dishonour to Mahatma Gandhi’: Congress protests against Doomdooma Municipal Board

Also Watch: