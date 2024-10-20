MoS Pabitra Margherita Represents India At Indonesian President’s Inauguration Ceremony

JAKARTA: Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita represented India at the inauguration ceremony of newly elected Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming on Sunday.

The event coincides with a significant milestone in India-Indonesia relations, as the year 2024 marks 75 years since the two countries established diplomatic ties.

Prabowo had previously served as the defence minister in former President Joko Widodo’s government and has emerged victorious in the presidential race with a decisive margin of 59 per cent votes in the polls held on February 14 earlier this year.