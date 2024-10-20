MoS Pabitra Margherita Represents India At Indonesian President’s Inauguration Ceremony

JAKARTA: Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita represented India at the inauguration ceremony of newly elected Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming on Sunday.
The event coincides with a significant milestone in India-Indonesia relations, as the year 2024 marks 75 years since the two countries established diplomatic ties.
Prabowo had previously served as the defence minister in former President Joko Widodo’s government and has emerged victorious in the presidential race with a decisive margin of 59 per cent votes in the polls held on February 14 earlier this year.
He and Gibran Rakabuming, son of the outgoing president, are set to take over the reigns of the country and continue to implement their predecessor's developmental initiatives and policy measures.
During his visit, MoS Margherita paid tributes at the National Monument of Indonesia, a symbol of the country's struggle for independence against Dutch colonial rule.
The Minister also interacted with Indian business leaders based in Indonesia. Ongoing investments projects were discussed and Indonesia's position as India's second-largest trade partner in ASEAN were also highlighted during the meeting.
