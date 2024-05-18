North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un rejects claim of arms trading with Russia

Seoul: The influential sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong, has rejected accusations that her country is engaged in prohibited arms trading with Russia.

As reported by state media on Friday, the high-ranking official of the ruling Workers’ Party described it as an absurd rumour that was “interwoven with a distorted view and fiction.”

“We have no intention of exporting our military technical capabilities to any country or releasing them,” Kim said.

North Korea, which is largely isolated due to its nuclear weapons programme, is internationally accused of supplying weapons and ammunition for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The governments in Moscow and Pyongyang have repeatedly dismissed reports of such arms deliveries.

However, the US government maintains that Pyongyang supplied missile launchers and ballistic missiles, among other equipment, in violation of UN prohibition resolutions.

The South Korean Defence Ministry reported that thousands of containers of ammunition and military equipment have been sent from North Korea to Russia since last July. (IANS)

