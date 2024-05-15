Several US F-22 stealth jets arrive for drill in South Korea

Seoul: A number of F-22 stealth jets from the U.S. Air Force arrived in South Korea earlier this week, a Pentagon website showed Tuesday, raising the possibility of a joint air drill involving the latest air assets.

The U.S. 8th Fighter Wing posted a photo showing the arrival of F-22 stealth jets at Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, 178 kilometers south of Seoul, on the Pentagon's Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website.

"The Raptors' arrival demonstrates the Pacific Air Forces' ability to deploy, posture, and redeploy forces from various strategic locations to increase command and control in the Indo-Pacific region," it said in the caption. The website, reports Yonhap news agency, did not reveal the exact number of F-22 jets that arrived here, although the photo appears to show at least three. It marked the first time in seven months for the U.S. Air Force's F-22 jets to openly arrive in South Korea since October last year for the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition.

Pundits suggested the two countries may conduct joint air drills involving F-22 jets and South Korea's F-35A fighters. (IANS)

