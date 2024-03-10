US made ‘rigorous’ preparations for potential Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine

Washington: In late 2022, meticulous preparations were undertaken by the United States for a potential threat of a Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine, a scenario not witnessed since the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki almost eight decades ago. Senior officials from the Biden administration disclosed exclusive details of the extensive contingency planning that unfolded during this tense period, CNN reported.

The Biden administration has been concerned over the possibility of Russia deploying a tactical or battlefield nuclear weapon in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

This marked a departure from the conventional warfare dynamics witnessed in recent history. The severity of the situation prompted the US to engage in rigorous preparation to mitigate the risks associated with such a dire prospect.

The decision to intensify preparations was not based on a single indicator but rather a culmination of various developments, analytical assessments, and critically, sensitive intelligence sources. The fear of a potential nuclear strike was not merely hypothetical; it was grounded in information that the US had acquired through its intelligence channels, according to CNN.

“We believed — and I think it’s our right — to prepare rigorously and do everything possible to avoid that happening,” emphasised a senior administration official, reflecting the gravity of the situation, CNN reported.

During the late summer to fall of 2022, the National Security Council orchestrated a series of meetings to formulate contingency plans. “In the event of either a very clear indication that they were about to do something, attack with a nuclear weapon, or if they just did, how we would respond, how we would try to preempt it, or deter it,” The CNNquoted the first senior administration official as saying.

The unexpected need for such meticulous planning was acknowledged by senior administration officials, who expressed that few anticipated dedicating significant time to prepare for a scenario that had seemed relegated to a bygone era.

The geopolitical landscape during late summer 2022 saw devastating setbacks for Russian forces in Ukraine. Ukrainian troops were making advancements towards the Russian-occupied city of Kherson in the south, posing a significant threat to Russian military objectives. The potential loss of Kherson, considered Russia’s most substantial gain since the invasion, raised concerns within the administration. The fear was that such a catastrophic defeat could serve as a “potential trigger” for Russia to resort to nuclear weapons, according to CNN. (IANS)

Also Read: Russian President Putin oversees retaliatory nuclear strike drills: Tu-35 bombers, nuclear submarine in action